Bitcoin jumped by 5.44% on Tuesday. Following on from a 3.37% rally on Monday, Bitcoin ended the day at $9,397.0.

A mixed start to the day saw Bitcoin rise to an early morning high $9,149.1 before hitting reverse.

Bitcoin broke through the first major resistance level at $9,080.93 before falling to a late afternoon intraday low $8,911.1.

The reversal came in spite of a 2ndbreak through the first major resistance level to $9,190 levels in the early afternoon.

Steering clear of the first major support level at $8,664.03, Bitcoin rallied to a late intraday high $9,400.0.

Bitcoin broke through the first major resistance level at $9,080.93 and the second major resistance level at $9,249.87.

Of greater significance on the day was Bitcoin breaking through the 38.2% FIB of $9,260.

While pulling back to sub-$9,400 levels late on, Bitcoin wrapped up the day at its highest level since 4thNovember.

The near-term bearish trend, formed at late Junes swing hi $13,764.0, remained firmly intact, however, in spite of the bullish start to the week.

For the bulls, Bitcoin would need to break out from $11,000 levels to form a near-term bullish trend.

The Rest of the Pack

Across the rest of the top 10 cryptos, it was a mixed day for the majors.

Bitcoin Cash SV bucked the trend on Tuesday, falling by 0.48%.

It was bullish for the rest of the majors, with Cardanos ADA (+10.7%) and Trons TRX (+8.97%) leading the way.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (+4.34%), Ethereum (+3.66%), Litecoin (+3.68%), Moneros XMR (+3.79%), and Ripples XRP (+3.49%) also saw solid gains.

Binance Coin (+2.72%), EOS (+1.97%), and Stellars Lumen (+0.78%) saw modest gains on the day.

Through the early part of the week, the crypto total market cap rose from a Monday low $237.76bn to an early Wednesday high $256.79bn. At the time of writing, the total market cap stood at $255.13bn.

Bitcoins dominance held onto 66% levels supported by the solid gains at the start of the week.

Trading volumes also picked up, rising from sub-$80bn levels on Sunday to $124bn levels on Wednesday morning. At the time of writing, 24-hr volumes stood at $122.4bn.

