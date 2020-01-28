|
Elliott Wave View: Tesla Ended Short Term Correction
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast
|
Short term Elliott wave view in Tesla (ticker: TSLA) suggests the rally to $594.5 ended wave (3). The stock then corrected in wave (4) and the pullback ended at $538.66. The structure of wave (4) unfolded as adouble three Elliott Wave structure. Down from 594.5, wave W ended at 555.55 as a zigzag where wave ((a)) of W ended at 559.1, wave ((b)) of W ended at 574, and wave ((c)) of W ended at 555.55.
Wave X bounce ended at 582 and wave Y of (4) ended at 538.66. Structure of wave Y unfolded also as a zigzag where wave ((a)) of Y ended at 561.76, wave ((b)) of Y ended at 579.8, and wave ((c)) of Y ended at 538.66. Tesla has resumed higher in wave (5) with the internal unfolding as an impulsive structure. Up from 538.66, wave 1 of (5) ended at 576.81. While wave 2 pullback stays above 538.66 in the first degree, expect the stock to extend higher. If the stock breaks below 538.66, then its doing a double correction and buyers should appear at the next 100% 123.6% extreme area in 7 swing.
Tesla (TSLA) 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart
About the author
Elliottwave-Forecast.com (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.
ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.