In looking at the markets in general, it appears to me that there is still a lack of understanding of how the global landscape is being shaped by the Trump administration. Regardless of how an individual may feel about the Trump policies. He is more than any President in recent memory, someone who has followed through with his words. The nationalistic approach, for a lack of a better word, has strengthened US markets, improved employment, and kept rates low. This has all fueled the longest expansion in memory, not to mention wealth creation. What it also has done IMO is halt the advances of China. Regardless of the trade deal, the Chinese growth has flattened. This may well be structural as many companies have moved around Asia. It appears the Emperor has been defrocked a bit. The trade war showed that China really is no match to the US economic power because it is our demand fueling their growth. This realization, I think, will provide incentive and confidence to place business in other countries. What this also may do, and is not all positive, is slow the demand for commodities that the US supplies. This at a time when other countries, Brazil, Arg, Russia, Ukraine and others all are expanding production and then exports. The US will be in a bit more difficult position than the last 10-15 years, as our production costs have advanced significantly in this time frame. It is my belief that we ultimately will see a farm program within the next two years. In my opinion, it will be a minimum payment type of program. Just like approx 15 years ago. The Chinese purchases will be important. The issue remains that there is a certain amount of demand, regardless of where it is purchased it won't necessarily prevent the global supplies from swelling. The task will be to create new demand. Food for thought. Be Well, John J. Walsh

About the author John Walsh, President, Walsh Trading, Inc. John began his career in the futures industry in 1986 at privately held firm, Barnes and Company. Barnes and Company was known for its presence at the Board of Trade, particularly in the agricultural sector. From Barnes, John held positions at the privately held firm, Argus and then at Continental Grain. During his time there, Continental Grain was one of the largest clearing firms in the world. Continental Grain had, and continues to maintain, extensive holdings in the cash cattle, poultry, swine, and agriculture industries. At Continental Grain, John had various responsibilities including working for the Options Group and the Risk Management Group where he serviced clients located all over the world. In 1996, John left Continental Grain to found Walsh Trading, Inc., currently a registered Independent Introducing Broker (IIB) and an NFA member with the ability to clear at multiple, futures clearing merchants at the benefit of its clients. John’s focus at Walsh Trading has been on hiring and cultivating talented individuals and building relationships throughout the industry. Walsh Trading services some of the largest companies in the world, in their respective fields, as well as individual investors with a commitment to always putting the needs of its customers first. John trades all markets, but concentrates his efforts in the agricultural sector, more specifically in the relationships revolving around the soybean crush. His trading methodology is based on fundamentals and a personally designed technical system. Contact John

