Get the Complete Foundation to Options Trading, video course for FREE!
https://www.bluelinefutures.com/trading-education
Links must be copied and pasted if reading from Barchart
Tomorrow is Fed Day, lets take a look at their potential narrative and what it could do to the Dollar. How does this setup the Dollar Index, Euro, British Pound, Yen, Aussie, Canadian and Swiss?
Click here to watch todays FX Rundown video.
https://www.bluelinefutures.com/post/fx-rundown
Sign up for our daily research!
https://www.bluelinefutures.com/free-trial
Sign up for 1 or all 5 of our Blue Line Express commodity reports!
https://www.bluelinefutures.com/free-trial
Please do not hesitate to contact us with any questions on the markets, trading, or opening an account
Info@BlueLineFutures.com
312-278-0500
Follow us on Twitter:@BlueLineFutures
Follow us on Facebook:Blue Line Futures Facebook page
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:Blue Line Futures YouTube channel
Futures trading involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Trading advice is based on information taken from trade and statistical services and other sources Blue Line Futures, LLC believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice. There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades. All trading decisions will be made by the account holder. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results