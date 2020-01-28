Livestock Report



The April Lean Hogs contract opened higher and rallied to 72.40, closing half of the 72.825 72.00 gap established on Monday. Price failed here and traded lower the rest of the session and settled at 71.30. This is just below the key area at 71.85 71.325. A failure at settlement could see price test support at the 21 DMA at 70.34 and then 69.90, the 50 DMA at 69.32 and then 68.75. Support then comes in at 67.80. If settlement holds, a retest of the Monday high is possible and then the rising 8 DMA now at 72.56. The Lean Hog index ticked higher and is at 61.64 as of 01/24/2019. The Pork Cutout Index ticked lower and is at 78.02 as of 01/27/2019. The April Live Cattle made an early attempt to recover some of its decline, trading up to 121.85 for the session high. It failed to overtake resistance at 121.90 and fell. It traded below Mondays 121.30 low to a new low at 120.625. It settled right on support at 120.70. A failure from settlement could see price test support at 119.15. Support then comes in at 117.80. Cash trade was at a standstill on Tuesday. Boxed Beef cutouts were mixed on moderate to good demand and moderate to heavy offerings. Choice cutouts decreased 0.74 to 212.85 while select was up 1.66 to 212.16. The choice/ select spread collapsed to 0.69 and the load count was 153. Slaughter was estimated to be 117,000. March Feeder Cattle also made an attempt to recoup some of its Monday decline early in the trading session. It opened higher and traded up to 136.625, just below resistance at 136.75. It reversed course and traded to a new low for the down move at 134.975. It settled nearby at 135.40. Settlement was below the key level at 135.60. If settlement holds consolidation within the Monday range is likely. A breakdown below settlement could see price test support at 134.25 and then 133.50. The Feeder Cattle Index decreased and is at 143.76 as of 01/27/2020.



About the author Ben DiCostanzo Senior Market Strategist Walsh Trading I began my career in the Securities industry working as a runner on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange while I attended Pace University. I then started working for Salomon Brothers in their Government Bond Trading arena. After graduating from Pace University with a degree in Accounting, I transferred to Chicago and became a member of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange utilizing my experience to execute trades and manage risk for institutional clients as a broker for Salomon Brothers on the trading floor. I then embarked to trade for my own account in the stock indices pits as a local before moving off the floor to aid and assist individual clients in their trading endeavors. I now work at Walsh Trading holding a series 3 broker’s license whose duties include being the firm’s Chief Market technician. I understand that every client's needs are different, and I pride myself in tailoring my service to each client's unique circumstances and needs. Individual client experience, risk tolerance, and capital all play a role in how I approach the markets. I am involved in all markets using technical analysis to find opportunities. My approach is driven by the principles of capital preservation. My trading philosophy is that if you can recognize and manage the risk, you have a better chance to be successful in trading. I advise clients to always use stops as money management in my opinion is the most important ingredient in trading commodities.