Turner’s Take Podcast: February Seminar Tour Dates Set
Tuesday, January 28, 2020

by Craig Turner of Daniels Trading

Turner's Take Podcast

Play Turner’s Take Podcast Episode 216

New Podcast!

In this podcast we go over three things. The first is my speaking tour dates are set for February and details are below.  Then we go over the playbook for trading epidemics like coronavirus by taking a look at how the markets traded during SARS, Ebola, and H1N1 outbreaks.  Finally ,we go over the dilemma of covering new crop hedges.  I personally like buying some old crop to play the bounce when markets sell off too far, too fast and keep the new crop hedges intact.  In this podcast I explain why.

Seminar Tour

If you would like to come to my Turner’s Take Seminar please call 312-706-7610 or email cturner@danielstrading.com to confirm.  I will be going over our outlook for old crop, new crop, possible price ranges for the 2020-21 crop, and how we will go about marketing.  By the end of this seminar you are going to understand why we have been within a nickel of every low and high in corn for the past four years, with the only exception being last year’s high (we had our projected high at $4.50).

***********************************************************************************

Champaign, IL – Hyatt Place

February 12th, Wednesday 9:30 – 11:30 AM

***********************************************************************************

Cedar Rapids, IA – Marriott

February 19th, Wednesday 9:30 – 11:30 AM

***********************************************************************************

Indianapolis/Keystone, IN – Hyatt Place

February 27th, Thursday 9:30 – 11:30 AM

***********************************************************************************

Cover New Crop Hedges vs Buying Old Crop For Bounces

During the selloff on Monday, I had more than a few calls from farmers wanting to either pull off new crop hedges or buy old crop for a bounce.  They thought the markets move lower was overdone and I agreed with them. After thinking about it for a while like the strategy of buying some old crop instead of lifting new crop hedges for these reasons

  • The bounces are most likely bigger for old crop than new crop
  • We say we will sell new crop again when prices “get up there” again but there are no guarantees we rally that far
  • The carry will work for us over the long term if we stay short new crop
  • We are really just looking for a bounce because the market is oversold.  That is an old crop trade

Most of my conversations on Monday were about corn and soybeans, but this could also have been for wheat.  Take soybeans right now. We are short 10% new crop beans basis Nov from $9.73 and another 10% at $9.80.  If we think soybeans can rally 20 or 30 cents, I would rather buy March and then sell it on the next rally.

Call me at 312-706-7610 if you want to implement some of these strategies into your marketing plan

About Turner's Take Podcast and Newsletter

Craig Turner – Commodity Futures Broker
Turner’s Take Ag Marketing: https://www.turnerstakeag.com
Turner’s Take Spec: https://www.turnerstake.com
Twitter: @Turners_Take

Contact Craig Turner

About Craig Turner

Craig Turner is a Senior Broker at Daniels Trading, author of Turner’s Take newsletter, and a Contributing Editor for Grain Analyst. Craig is often quoted in the Wall Street Journal, Reuters, Dow Jones Newswire, Corn & Soybean Digest, and also makes appearances on SiriusXM – Rural Radio Channel 80 providing commentary for the Grain and Livestock markets. Craig has also been featured in FutureSource’s Fast Break series, Futures Magazine Online, and INO.com. Mr. Turner has a Bachelors from the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) where he graduated with honors and has worked at the NYSE and Goldman Sachs. While at Goldman, Craig earned his MBA in the NYU Stern executive program. Learn more about Craig Turner.



