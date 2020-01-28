Live Cattle Futures---Cattle prices in the April contract is currently trading lower by 12 points at 121.17 in a relatively quiet trade this Tuesday afternoon in Chicago as we have witnessed high volatility over the last week as prices broke out of a tight 11-week consolidation pattern.

I have been recommending a bearish position from around the 124.50 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss above the December 16th high of 128.55, however the chart structure will start to improve in next week's trade therefor the monetary risk will be reduced significantly.

The volatility in cattle certainly has exploded as I think that situation is going to continue for several months to come with the next major level of support around the 120 level and if that is broken I think we could go ahead all the way down to 115 as I see no reason to be bullish at this time.

The Coronavirus has certainly thrown a wrench into the closet as this situation will probably end in the next 3 or 4 weeks, but at the current time there are major concerns so stay short as the risk/reward remains in your favor as prices are now trading under their 20 and 100 day moving average for the 1st time in months.

TREND: LOWER

CHART STRUCTURE: POOR

VOLATILITY: HIGH

