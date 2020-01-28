Coronavirus outbreak may reach its peak in one week or about 10 day



USDCAD Dollar/CAD attempted to break higher into a new uptrend this morning following some more discouraging news on the coronavirus front. The number of cases in China has officially increased to 4,515 and the death toll has risen to 106. We now have cases of human-to-human transmission of the virus, (infecting people who had not been to Wuhan) in Canada, Japan and Germany. What is more, Hong Kong is set to close some of its border checkpoints with mainland China while Beijing will stop issuing travel permits for people travelling to the territory. This last point brought in another wave of risk-off USD buying at the start of European trade today. The World Health Organization is still not sounding any alarm bells however; with director General Tedros Adhanom Gherbreyesus instead echoing President Xis confidence today that China will be able to contain the virus. OPEC officials are trying to calm the oil markets down by hinting at an extension, and even a deepening, of production cutsshould demand fall due to the spread of the coronavirus. We also now have a report circulating from Xinhua news agency, citing a Chinese respiratory scientist who believes the coronavirus may reach its peak in one week or about 10 days. Morehere. This report is now seeing risk sentiment broadly recover into NY trade. Global equities, oil futures, the Chinese yuan and commodity currencies are bouncing while bonds, gold and the JPY give back their overnight gains. Its hard to know what to believe at this point given Chinas history of massaging official data and communications, but for the time being we think traders need to be on guard for potential buyer failure today above the 1.3190 level. USDCAD DAILY USDCAD HOURLY MAR CRUDE OIL DAILY EURUSD Euro/dollar is dribbling lower this morning as traders seem content to gravitate to this weeks looming option expiries around the 1.1000 strike. Weve also seen US yields bounce on the back of the relatively less negative coronavirus report from Xinhua, which is mildly EURUSD negative. The US just reported its Durable Goods figures for the month of December and while the headline beat expectations (+2.4% MoM vs +0.4%), the ex-transportation numbers missed consensus (-0.1% MoM vs +0.2%). On the surface, this appears to be a rather mixed report and so we dont think the market will react muchto this. EURUSD HOURLY FEB GOLD DAILY GBPUSD Sterling fell lower in the overnight session; a move which was very much in line with yesterdays negative momentum following Fridays bearish reversal back below 1.3100. Some broad USD buying was the key drag on the market in early European trade, led by USDCNH and the Hong Kong headlines, and then we got the weaker than expected CBI Retail Sales survey (flat vs +3 expected), which pulled GBPUSD back below the 1.3020 support level ahead of NY trade. Traders are now trying to get the market back above this leveas market chatter begins to pick apart everything that is wrong with this mornings US Durable Goods report...but they're struggling. Where were trading now is also a key level to watch heading into Thursdays Bank of England meeting. The OIS market is still not hinting one way or another what will happen (53% rate cut odds) but a NY close below the 1.3010s would be an increasingly bearish signal. In other UK news, Boris Johnsons government has allowed Chinas Huawei limited access to build Britains 5G network, but as expected this is already not going over well in Washington. Moreherefrom CNBC. GBPUSD DAILY GBPUSD HOURLY EURGBP DAILY AUDUSD The Aussie fell further to the mid-0.67s in overnight trade today on the back of the Hong Kong travel curb headlines, but its finally trying to stage a bounce now. Wed say the this mornings Xinhua headline and chart support in the 0.6740-50 region is helping with that. We wouldnt be surprised to see some of recent shorts lighten up too ahead of tonights Q4 CPI out of Australia (7:30pmET). Traders are expecting +0.6% QoQ and +1.7% YoY, which would be a slight increase in inflation versus Q3 2019. OIS market rate cut odds are now literally 50/50 for next Tuesdays RBA meeting. AUDUSD DAILY AUDUSD HOURLY USDCNH DAILY USDJPY Dollar/yen continues to hold the 109 level this morning, despite a poor NY close below this level yesterday and some more risk-off headlines out of Hong Kong earlier today. The Xinhua report has very much been the catalyst for the latest bounce higher, and with USDCNH now giving up on another attempt at breaking above the 6.99 resistance level, we think USDJPY could finally go ahead and fill its Sunday opening gap in the 109.10-25 area. USDJPY DAILY USDJPY HOURLY GERMAN 10YR BUND YIELD DAILY Charts: Reuters Eikon Interested in creating a custom foreign exchange trading plan? Contact us or call EBC's trading desk directly at 1-888-729-9716. About Exchange Bank of Canada

Exchange Bank of Canada, EBC Canadas Foreign Exchange Bank, is the only Schedule 1 Canadian bank specializing in foreign currency exchange and international payments for financial institutions and corporations. EBC provides innovative foreign exchange management and integrated international payment solutions tailored to meet business needs on a global scale. Leveraging industry leading technology and a client-focused team of experts EBC delivers comprehensive, cost-effective and trusted payment processes and foreign exchange currency solutions to create financial and operational efficiencies. To learn more, visit: Exchange Bank of Canada, EBC Canadas Foreign Exchange Bank, is the only Schedule 1 Canadian bank specializing in foreign currency exchange and international payments for financial institutions and corporations. EBC provides innovative foreign exchange management and integrated international payment solutions tailored to meet business needs on a global scale. Leveraging industry leading technology and a client-focused team of experts EBC delivers comprehensive, cost-effective and trusted payment processes and foreign exchange currency solutions to create financial and operational efficiencies. To learn more, visit: www.ebcfx.com

Disclaimer:All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement.This publication has been prepared by Exchange Bank of Canada for informational and marketing purposes only. Opinions, estimates and projections contained herein are our own as of the date hereof and are subject to change without notice. The information and opinions contained herein have been compiled or arrived at from sources believed reliable, but no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to their accuracy or completeness and neither the information nor the forecast shall be taken as a representation for which Exchange Bank of Canada, its affiliates or any of their employees incur any responsibility. Neither Exchange Bank of Canada nor its affiliates accept any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from any use of this information. This publication is not, and is not constructed as, an offer to sell or solicitation of any offer to buy any of the currencies referred to herein, nor shall this publication be construed as an opinion as to whether you should enter into any swap or trading strategy involving a swap or any other transaction. The general transaction, financial, educational and market information contained herein is not intended to be, and does not constitute, a recommendation of a swap or trading strategy involving a swap within the meaning of U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Regulation 23.434 and Appendix A thereto. This material is not intended to be individually tailored to your needs or characteristics and should not be viewed as a "call to action" or suggestion that you enter into a swap or trading strategy involving a swap or any other transaction. You should note that the manner in which you implement any of the strategies set out in this publication may expose you to significant risk and you should carefully consider your ability to bear such risks through consultation with your own independent financial, legal, accounting, tax and other professional advisors. All Exchange Bank of Canada products and services are subject to the terms of applicable agreements and local regulations. This publication and all information, opinions and conclusions contained in it are protected by copyright. This information may not be reproduced in whole or in part, or referred to in any manner whatsoever nor may the information, opinions and conclusions contained in it be referred to without the prior express written consent of Exchange Bank of Canada.



Recent articles from this author Coronavirus outbreak may reach its peak in one week or about 10 day

Coronavirus outbreak takes turn for the worse over the weekend

Ten Chinese cities totaling 30 million people now on lockdown

Bank of Canada goes dovish again. ECB stands pat. Coronavirus spreads.

Coronavirus headlines cause Asian session volatility once again. Bank of Canada up next.

About the author Erik works with corporations and institutions to help them better navigate the currency markets. His desk provides fast, transparent, and low cost trade execution; up to the minute fundamental and technical market analysis; custom strategy development; and post-trade services -- all in an effort to add value to your firm’s bottom line. Erik has been trading currencies professionally and independently for more than 12 years. Prior to leading the trading desk at EBC, Erik was in charge of managing the foreign exchange risk for one of Canada’s largest independent broker-dealers. Interested in creating a custom foreign exchange trading plan? Email: erik.bregar@ebcfx.com Phone: 888-729-9716 Contributing author since 09/25/17