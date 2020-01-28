MORNING GRAINS COMMENTS

WHEAT:

General Comments: Wheat markets were mixed for the week with Chicago SRW higher and Chicago HRW and Minneapolis Spring markets lower. Chicago SRW got within a half cent of the 2018 high of 593 before turning down in the second half of the week. Chicago HRW met the previous weeks high before turning down. Minneapolis Spring Wheat closed at the low-end of the recent trading range. Wheat markets in general and especially Chicago SRW are in need of a correction down. The markets have run a long way on news of world production problems and firm world prices. Russia has less Wheat this year and prices in the Black Sea region have strengthened. The Ruble has also been firmer against the US Dollar and this has also caused Russian prices to form in the world market. World prices will still be dictated by what happens in Europe and the Black Sea area and US prices will most likely remain a follower as the US tries to compete. The lack of production in Russia and in the southern parts of the world means higher prices for now. US farmers planted less Wheat than any time in the last 100 years so no real change in the world scenario of less supply is indicated.

Overnight News: The southern Great Plains should get some light and mixed precipitation at the beginning of the week. Temperatures should trend to near to above normal this week. Northern areas should see mostly dry conditions except for some light precipitation on Thursday. Temperatures will average near to above normal. The Canadian Prairies should see mostly dry weather. Temperatures should be above normal.

Chart Analysis: Trends in Chicago are mixed to up with objectives of 595 and 610 March. Support is at 570, 560, and 557 March, with resistance at 575, 583, and 587 March. Trends in Kansas City are mixed. Support is at 481, 477, and 467 March, with resistance at 491, 500, and 504 March. Trends in Minneapolis are mixed to down with objectives of 537, 522, and 516 March. Support is at 542, 539, and 533 March, and resistance is at 556, 560, and 563 March.

COT — Supplemental Report – Option and Futures Combined Positions as of January 21, 2020

: Reportable Positions : Nonreportable

:—————————————————————————————- : Positions

: Non-Commercial : Commercial : Index Traders : Total

: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short

——————————————————————————————————————-

WHEAT-SRW – CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE

CFTC Code #001602 Open Interest is 645,472

: Positions :

: 111,767 94,559 247,986 79,212 177,974 171,418 69,577 610,383 590,096: 35,089 55,377

: Changes from: January 14, 2020 (Change in open interest: 41,152) :

: 14,025 3,241 19,121 3,304 12,130 3,114 2,518 39,565 37,010: 1,587 4,142

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 17.3 14.6 38.4 12.3 27.6 26.6 10.8 94.6 91.4: 5.4 8.6

: Total Traders: 430 Number of Traders in Each Category :

: 120 116 142 73 125 51 26 326 341:

——————————————————————————————————————-

COT — Supplemental Report – Option and Futures Combined Positions as of January 21, 2020

: Reportable Positions : Nonreportable

:—————————————————————————————- : Positions

: Non-Commercial : Commercial : Index Traders : Total

: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short

——————————————————————————————————————-

WHEAT-HRW – CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE

CFTC Code #001612 Open Interest is 320,448

: Positions :

: 46,979 53,441 96,548 62,994 132,443 85,384 17,269 291,905 299,701: 28,544 20,747

: Changes from: January 14, 2020 (Change in open interest: 5,393) :

: 988 2,104 931 2,958 5,121 913 -2,404 5,790 5,752: -397 -360

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 14.7 16.7 30.1 19.7 41.3 26.6 5.4 91.1 93.5: 8.9 6.5

: Total Traders: 296 Number of Traders in Each Category :

: 80 59 91 86 91 36 14 249 215:

——————————————————————————————————————-

Disaggregated Commitments of Traders- Options and Futures Combined Positions as of January 21, 2020

: Reportable Positions :

:————————————————————————————————————- :

: Producer/Merchant : : : :

: Processor/User : Swap Dealers : Managed Money : Other Reportables :

: Long : Short : Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short :Spreading :

—————————————————————————————————————-

WHEAT-HRSpring – MINNEAPOLIS GRAIN EXCHANGE (CONTRACTS OF 5,000 BUSHELS) :

CFTC Code #001626 Open Interest is 66,847 :

: Positions :

: 34,861 39,051 1,908 0 38 4,369 8,018 4,108 5,421 852 2,407 :

: Changes from: January 14, 2020 :

: 1,114 2,477 110 0 5 -407 -273 -65 117 32 51 :

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 52.2 58.4 2.9 0.0 0.1 6.5 12.0 6.1 8.1 1.3 3.6 :

: Number of Traders in Each Category Total Traders: 86 :

: 43 38 4 0 . 8 6 6 5 4 6 :

—————————————————————————————————————-

Disaggregated Commitments of Traders- Options and Futures Combined Positions as of January 21, 2020

: Reportable Positions :

:————————————————————————————————————- :

: Producer/Merchant : : : :

: Processor/User : Swap Dealers : Managed Money : Other Reportables :

: Long : Short : Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short :Spreading :

—————————————————————————————————————-

BLACK SEA WHEAT FINANCIAL – CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE 50 Metric Tons :

CFTC Code #00160F Open Interest is 20,424 :

: Positions :

: 6,103 16,887 3,087 0 2,193 6,274 0 220 1,257 0 731 :

: Changes from: January 14, 2020 :

: 253 1,902 858 0 81 420 0 0 -4 0 99 :

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 29.9 82.7 15.1 0.0 10.7 30.7 0.0 1.1 6.2 0.0 3.6 :

: Number of Traders in Each Category Total Traders: 29 :

: 10 21 . 0 . 4 0 . . 0 . :

—————————————————————————————————————-

RICE

General Comments: Rice was sharply higher for the week and made new highs for the move. The tone remains firm but some speculators and producers have been selling. The weekly charts still display a bullish market as futures have traded to levels not seen since 2014 on the weekly continuation charts. Prices are profitable for producers at this time. Some are also selling the next crop and the trade and open interest in the September contract is relatively large for the time of year. More selling from producers of the next crop is expected on any further rally attempts. Demand for US Rice remains generally positive and the export sales pace in general has been very good. The US domestic market is now quiet with the harvest mostly done and no one real interested in selling. Mills and exporters are thought to be covered for now but will need to step into the market to buy again soon.

Overnight News: The Delta should get showers and rains tomorrow and again late in the week. Temperatures should be near normal.

Chart Analysis: Trends are mixed to up with objectives of 1379, 1390, and 1438 March. Support is at 1347, 1335, and 1326 March, with resistance at 1370, 1380, and 1392 March.

Disaggregated Commitments of Traders- Options and Futures Combined Positions as of January 21, 2020

: Reportable Positions :

:————————————————————————————————————- :

: Producer/Merchant : : : :

: Processor/User : Swap Dealers : Managed Money : Other Reportables :

: Long : Short : Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short :Spreading :

—————————————————————————————————————-

ROUGH RICE – CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE (CONTRACTS OF 200,000 POUNDS) :

CFTC Code #039601 Open Interest is 12,511 :

: Positions :

: 3,631 8,017 108 0 0 4,858 1,009 16 479 1,065 779 :

: Changes from: January 14, 2020 :

: -27 111 0 0 0 81 50 0 24 17 164 :

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 29.0 64.1 0.9 0.0 0.0 38.8 8.1 0.1 3.8 8.5 6.2 :

: Number of Traders in Each Category Total Traders: 58 :

: 14 16 . 0 0 18 . . 6 7 8 :

—————————————————————————————————————-

CORN AND OATS

General Comments: Corn and Oats moved lower last week. Corn made a new move above previous resistance at 3.92 March before selling off on Friday to close lower. Oats were lower for most of the week and closed near the weekly lows. The main driver remains demand or rather the lack of identified demand over the short-term. Export demand has been disappointing and ethanol and other industrial demand has started to improve but faces an uncertain road ahead. Export demand was strong in the USDA reports released on Friday, but the trading world wants to see much more of these kinds of weekly sales before getting too excited. Much of the improved ethanol demand will be seen if and when China starts to buy. Feed demand was improved as seen in the latest quarterly stocks report. That report showed less supplies on hand than expected. There is little Corn available to the domestic cash market. The market has been short Corn as farmers have been holding. Corn could still trade to 405 and then 420 based off the weekly charts and basis the nearby futures contract, but the rally potential is now in doubt after the selling on Friday.

Overnight News: Japan bought 111,262 tons of US Corn. Unknown destinations bought 142,428 tons of US Corn.

Chart Analysis: Trends in Corn are mixed. Support is at 385, 382, and 379 March, and resistance is at 394, 396, and 400 March. Trends in Oats are mixed. Support is at 301, 295, and 288 March, and resistance is at 308, 312, and 315 March.

DJ Rains Boost South Africa Corn Harvest Prospects — Market Talk

1508 GMT – The prospects of South Africa’s 2019-2020 corn crop are improving thanks to well-distributed rains across Africa’s top producer, says Wandile Sihlobo chief economist at the Agricultural Business Chamber. South Africa will likely harvest a minimum crop of 12.5 million metric tons of corn, which would be around 11% higher than the 2018-19 crop. “Having observed the planting progress in various regions of the country, and also having noticed that January, which was set to have below-normal rains, actually brought good rains in the country, we are optimistic about the season’s harvest,” Mr. Sihlobo notes. “The feedback we’ve received from various farming groups thus far suggest that the intended area plantings of 2.5 million hectares might have been planted successfully”. (Nicholas.Bariyo@wsj.com ; @Nicholasbariyo)

COT — Supplemental Report – Option and Futures Combined Positions as of January 21, 2020

: Reportable Positions : Nonreportable

:—————————————————————————————- : Positions

: Non-Commercial : Commercial : Index Traders : Total

: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short

——————————————————————————————————————-

CORN – CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE

CFTC Code #002602 Open Interest is 1,851,616

: Positions :

: 149,552 263,606 449,112 497,159 755,449 450,304 176,527 1,546,127 1,644,694: 305,489 206,922

: Changes from: January 14, 2020 (Change in open interest: -21,791) :

: -5,841 -12,883 -11,443 -9,163 -1,524 11,310 5,501 -15,137 -20,349: -6,653 -1,442

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 8.1 14.2 24.3 26.8 40.8 24.3 9.5 83.5 88.8: 16.5 11.2

: Total Traders: 805 Number of Traders in Each Category :

: 149 126 177 383 371 55 32 674 630:

——————————————————————————————————————-

Disaggregated Commitments of Traders- Options and Futures Combined Positions as of January 21, 2020

: Reportable Positions :

:————————————————————————————————————- :

: Producer/Merchant : : : :

: Processor/User : Swap Dealers : Managed Money : Other Reportables :

: Long : Short : Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short :Spreading :

—————————————————————————————————————-

OATS – CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE (CONTRACTS OF 5,000 BUSHELS) :

CFTC Code #004603 Open Interest is 5,086 :

: Positions :

: 1,046 3,975 132 0 0 897 110 0 1,438 0 0 :

: Changes from: January 14, 2020 :

: -77 60 0 0 0 115 -17 -1 59 0 0 :

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 20.6 78.2 2.6 0.0 0.0 17.6 2.2 0.0 28.3 0.0 0.0 :

: Number of Traders in Each Category Total Traders: 24 :

: 8 10 . 0 0 6 . 0 4 0 0 :

—————————————————————————————————————-

SOYBEANS AND PRODUCTS

General Comments: Soybeans and the products were lower. Soybeans have left a d=well defined top with second swing objectives of 883 bases the March futures contract. The first target was 905 seen on Friday. The news that the US and China had reached agreement on a Phase One deal that covered agricultural goods was bullish but already part of the market. New buying from China is expected. A lot will depend on the price of US Soybeans and those from Brazil and Argentina. Lower prices there will hurt overall demand here, and lower prices are very possible in Brazil. Brazil is harvesting now and yield reports from the field indicate that a bumper crop is coming. Argentina has been dry and more dryness is expected, so conditions and production potential are down there. China will return in the end to buy at least as many Soybeans as it did before the trade war, but when is the main problem and is compounded by good growing conditions and ideas of big crops in South America. Many US producers have put their Soybeans into storage and not selling. This has caused basis levels to firm in the country and at the Gulf of Mexico.

Overnight News:

Chart Analysis: Trends in Soybeans are down with objectives of 894 and 884 March. Support is at 890, 883, and 872 March, and resistance is at 915, 922, and 934 March. Trends in Soybean Meal are mixed to down with objectives of 297.00 and 291.00 March Support is at 296.00, 293.00, and 290.00 March, and resistance is at 301.00, 304.00, and 307.00 March. Trends in Soybean Oil are down with objectives of 3190 March. Support is at 3160, 3110, and 3070 March, with resistance at 3260, 3300, and 3340 March.

COT — Supplemental Report – Option and Futures Combined Positions as of January 21, 2020

: Reportable Positions : Nonreportable

:—————————————————————————————- : Positions

: Non-Commercial : Commercial : Index Traders : Total

: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short

——————————————————————————————————————-

SOYBEANS – CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE

CFTC Code #005602 Open Interest is 914,140

: Positions :

: 56,593 99,127 252,490 317,035 433,921 220,421 50,731 846,539 836,269: 67,601 77,871

: Changes from: January 14, 2020 (Change in open interest: 26,731) :

: -14,779 7,499 8,822 25,537 9,579 8,262 -1,272 27,842 24,628: -1,111 2,103

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 6.2 10.8 27.6 34.7 47.5 24.1 5.5 92.6 91.5: 7.4 8.5

: Total Traders: 600 Number of Traders in Each Category :

: 156 122 202 198 215 51 26 501 485:

——————————————————————————————————————-

COT — Supplemental Report – Option and Futures Combined Positions as of January 21, 2020

: Reportable Positions : Nonreportable

:—————————————————————————————- : Positions

: Non-Commercial : Commercial : Index Traders : Total

: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short

——————————————————————————————————————-

SOYBEAN OIL – CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE

CFTC Code #007601 Open Interest is 589,509

: Positions :

: 103,049 33,766 152,765 133,682 337,459 162,430 39,379 551,926 563,369: 37,583 26,140

: Changes from: January 14, 2020 (Change in open interest: 7,077) :

: -17,639 3,590 12,003 11,463 -12,515 1,155 3,026 6,981 6,103: 96 973

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 17.5 5.7 25.9 22.7 57.2 27.6 6.7 93.6 95.6: 6.4 4.4

: Total Traders: 339 Number of Traders in Each Category :

: 92 65 111 85 88 43 22 288 244:

——————————————————————————————————————-

COT — Supplemental Report – Option and Futures Combined Positions as of January 21, 2020

: Reportable Positions : Nonreportable

:—————————————————————————————- : Positions

: Non-Commercial : Commercial : Index Traders : Total

: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short

——————————————————————————————————————-

SOYBEAN MEAL – CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE

CFTC Code #026603 Open Interest is 500,274

: Positions :

: 51,543 88,665 99,353 165,395 246,394 135,080 33,676 451,370 468,087: 48,904 32,187

: Changes from: January 14, 2020 (Change in open interest: 10,403) :

: -44 1,556 9,186 2,531 -2,879 -8 1,146 11,664 9,009: -1,262 1,394

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 10.3 17.7 19.9 33.1 49.3 27.0 6.7 90.2 93.6: 9.8 6.4

: Total Traders: 324 Number of Traders in Each Category :

: 64 77 83 109 86 40 19 266 226:

——————————————————————————————————————-

CANOLA AND PALM OIL

General Comments: Canola was lower along with the price action in Chicago Soybean Oil and Malaysian Palm Oil. Demand from crusher is reported to be good and crush margins are reported to be strong. Farmers are not selling. Palm Oil was lower in consolidation trading before the Lunar New Year holiday.

Overnight News:

Chart Analysis: Trends in Canola are down with objectives of 462.00 March. Support is at 467.00, 463.00, and 461.00 March, with resistance at 473.00, 474.00, and 476.00 March. Trends in Palm Oil are mixed. Support is at 2820, 2800, and 2760 April, with resistance at 2910, 2970, and 3000 April.

Disaggregated Commitments of Traders- Options and Futures Combined Positions as of January 21, 2020

: Reportable Positions :

:————————————————————————————————————- :

: Producer/Merchant : : : :

: Processor/User : Swap Dealers : Managed Money : Other Reportables :

: Long : Short : Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short :Spreading :

—————————————————————————————————————-

CANOLA – ICE FUTURES U.S. (20 Metric Tonnes) :

CFTC Code #135731 Open Interest is 192,403 :

: Positions :

: 149,792 125,634 5,103 1,635 569 6,332 26,989 7,655 6,992 12,515 15,077 :

: Changes from: January 14, 2020 :

: -1,880 2,120 -322 -6 33 764 -257 -533 2,297 -1,067 1,514 :

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 77.9 65.3 2.7 0.8 0.3 3.3 14.0 4.0 3.6 6.5 7.8 :

: Number of Traders in Each Category Total Traders: 226 :

: 40 64 5 . . 23 31 11 26 58 24 :

—————————————————————————————————————-

DJ Canadian Grain Handling Summary – Jan 24

WINNIPEG–The following are Canadian grain handling summary statistics

for the week ended Jan. 19, 2020. Figures in thousands of metric tons.

Source: Canadian Grain Commission.

Durum

Wheat Oats Barley Flax Canola Peas Corn Total*

COMMERCIAL STOCKS

This Week 2698.5 673.2 297.6 287.2 39.4 1430.5 263.5 88.7 6458.8

Week Ago 2773.0 738.4 289.9 382.1 38.6 1515.6 306.6 82.6 6778.2

Year Ago 2968.0 765.1 222.0 385.1 55.4 1074.9 328.2 364.0 6922.7

PRODUCER DELIVERIES

This Week 231.9 36.4 25.4 44.2 3.7 287.3 38.9 8.1 729.5

Week Ago 475.8 79.0 45.5 79.5 6.0 431.1 88.1 8.0 1307.5

To Date 9701.8 2236.0 1276.9 1952.3 150.4 9415.7 2108.5 185.6 28825.7

Year Ago 10454.4 1690.5 1099.2 1755.5 171.0 8869.7 1729.6 270.8 28322.6

TERMINAL RECEIPTS

This Week 169.5 59.3 0.1 4.5 0.2 176.3 20.5 7.4 508.6

Week Ago 166.5 54.0 6.3 21.0 0.2 292.6 49.9 6.8 709.6

To Date 8796.7 2995.5 303.7 1078.8 61.6 5050.3 1363.2 101.9 23276.0

Year Ago 10365.0 1938.3 253.5 1072.9 64.9 5077.5 956.9 596.4 25327.8

EXPORTS

This Week 210.1 85.5 9.3 107.8 0.6 198.6 1.2 0.0 674.2

Week Ago 100.5 67.0 41.3 27.5 0.3 318.0 84.0 0.0 687.1

To Date 7131.4 2304.8 858.9 1138.8 81.5 4222.2 1327.2 12.5 19662.4

Year Ago 8497.3 1578.5 763.6 1118.3 119.1 4628.1 992.2 782.0 22064.8

DOMESTIC DISAPPEARANCE

This Week 46.4 2.8 5.4 35.1 0.5 201.1 4.4 9.7 322.4

Week Ago 71.3 2.8 6.7 34.7 0.6 216.7 6.2 7.3 373.2

To Date 1926.6 198.8 140.6 679.5 20.3 4934.1 108.1 314.5 9188.8

Year Ago 2044.8 176.9 132.6 520.8 25.4 4286.7 101.1 571.9 9255.3

*Totals include data from other crops not shown including rye, soybeans,

canaryseed, mustard seed, beans, lentils and chickpeas.

Source: Commodity News Service Canada (news@marketsfarm.com, or 204-414-9084)

DJ Canadian Oilseed Processors Association Monthly Crush – Jan 24

WINNIPEG–Crushing statistics of major oilseeds in Canada

for the month of December 2019, reported by Statistics Canada

are as follows:

Figures are in metric tons.

Year Ago 2019/20 2018/19

Canola Dec 2019 Dec 2018 To Date To Date

Seed crushed 899,331 846,481 4,208,379 3,895,123

Oil produced 395,209 368,101 1,836,055 1,697,154

Meal produced 502,116 474,143 2,353,684 2,176,499

Soybeans

Seed crushed 161,028 209,239 734,981 905,927

Oil produced 29,815 40,508 135,698 171,393

Meal produced 128,433 160,370 571,633 697,773

Source: Commodity News Service Canada (news@marketsfarm.com, or

204-414-9084)

Midwest Weather Forecast: Some rain and snow off and on all week. Temperatures should average near normal.

US Gulf Cash Basis

Corn HRW SRW Soybeans Soybean Meal Soybean Oil

January +54 Mar +165 Mar +110 Mar +53 Mar +12 Mar N/A

February +59 Mar +112 Mar +50 Mar

March +60 Mar +113 Mar +50 Mar

All basis levels are positive unless noted as negative

DJ ICE Canada Cash Grain Close – Jan 23

WINNIPEG – The following are the closing cash canola prices from

ICE Futures for Jan. 23, 2020.

Source: ICE Futures

CANOLA

1 Canada NCC Best Bid

Spot Price Basis Contract Change

*Par Region 443.90 -34.00 Mar 2020 up 1.10

Track Thunder Bay 480.10 7.00 Mar 2020 dn 4.80

Track Vancouver 493.10 20.00 Mar 2020 dn 4.80

All prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton.

*Quote for previous day

Source: Commodity News Service Canada (news@marketsfarm.com, or

204-414-9084)

