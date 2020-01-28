The gold futures gained 0.35% on Monday, as it extended its short-term uptrend. However, the market has retraced most of its yesterdays intraday rally from the daily local high of $1,588.40. Gold continued to gain following China virus fears, among other factors. On Wednesday gold has bounced off $1,550 level, and since then it gained almost 2.5%. The market trades within a short-term uptrend as it is still retracing some of its move lower from the January 8 medium-term high.

The gold price is currently 0.2% lower, as the market fluctuates following yesterdays intraday downward reversal. What about the other precious metals? The silver retraced some of its recent advance, but it continues to trade above $18 mark. It is currently 0.4% lower. The platinum got back below $1,000 mark on Friday, as it fell more than 1%. It is currently trading 0.4% up. The palladium regains some of its strength, as it trades 1.6% higher this morning.

The financial markets continue to focuse on the mentioned China virus crisis. But investors will wait for the important U.S. Consumer Confidence number release today at 10:00 a.m. There will also be the Durable Goods Orders release at 8:30 a.m. But all the attention is being focused tomorrows FOMC Monetary Policy Statement. Where would the price of gold go following the FOMC day? Take a look at our Mondays Market News Report to find some clue.

Check more of our free articles on our website just drop by and have a look. We encourage you to sign up for our daily newsletter, too - it's free and if you don't like it, you can unsubscribe with just 2 clicks. If you sign up today, you'll also get 7 days of free access to our premium daily Gold & Silver Trading Alerts. Sign up for the free newsletter today!





Thank you.

Paul Rejczak

Stock Trading Strategist

Sunshine Profits - Effective Investments through Diligence and Care

* * * * *

Disclaimer

All essays, research and information found above represent analyses and opinions of Paul Rejczak and Sunshine Profits' associates only. As such, it may prove wrong and be a subject to change without notice. Opinions and analyses were based on data available to authors of respective essays at the time of writing. Although the information provided above is based on careful research and sources that are believed to be accurate, Paul Rejczak and his associates do not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. The opinions published above are neither an offer nor a recommendation to purchase or sell any securities. Mr. Rejczak is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading Paul Rejczaks reports you fully agree that he will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make regarding any information provided in these reports. Investing, trading and speculation in any financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Paul Rejczak, Sunshine Profits' employees and affiliates as well as members of their families may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in any of the reports or essays, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.