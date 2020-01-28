Counting The Barrels. The Energy Report 01/28/2020



Coronavirus demand destruction barrels are starting to mount as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is dissuading its citizens for no travel to China. Reports now show that the confirmed cases of the virus across the globe stand at 4,295 and the official death toll at 106 people. The CDC warned that because of government lockdown, there is little transportation in and out of Hubei Province, and “limited access to adequate medical care in affected areas.” That warning is potentially another hit to oil demand that is already. The Chinese authorities previously acknowledged that over the weekend that traffic by road, rail, and air at the start of the week-long holiday season fell by 29% from a year earlier. S&P Global Platt’s reportedly is predicting an oil demand drop of about 200,000 barrels a day over the next few months. Yet that may be a conservative estimate. If you compare the growth of the Chinese economy since the Sars outbreak in 2003, they command a march larger share of the global economy and demand for oil as well. That could cause a drop of 700,000 to 800,000 barrels of oil a day and half of the projected global oil demand growth expectations for this year. China was importing over 10 million barrels of oil per day. Reuters wrote that, “If air passenger traffic in China declined by half in the first quarter of 2020, it would likely lead to a 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) year-on-year decline in jet-kerosene demand from China,” Barclays said in a note. Many are questioning whether China moved fast enough to contain the virus, and others are asking whether OPEC will move soon enough to adjust output in a new coronavirus oil world. The other question with the FOMC at the start of their meeting is whether they will also take steps to adapt to the coronavirus world. Right now, because of the virus, the CME Fed- funds futures are pricing in a 25 bps rate cut for September. S&P Global Platt’s reports that OPEC members are considering deeper production cuts, or extending their existing deal, in response to a slump in prices caused by the outbreak of coronavirus in China, according to a source in the group. “The next two weeks are very critical for not only the oil market but the global economy,” the OPEC source said Monday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Thanks,

About the author Mr. Flynn is one of the world's leading energy market analysts, providing individual investors, professional traders, and institutions with up-to-the-minute investment and risk management insight into global petroleum, gasoline, and energy markets. Phil Flynn's accurate and timely forecasts have come to be in great demand by industry and media worldwide. His impressive career goes back almost three decades, gaining attention with his market calls as writer of “The Energy Report”. He is a daily contributor to Fox Business Network where he provides daily market updates and analysis. Phil’s daily commentary is also featured in Futures Magazine, International Business Times, Inside Futures, 312 Energy, Enercast, among many others. Phil is a lifelong resident of Illinois. He attended Daley College in Chicago before beginning his career on the trading floor of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange which eventually led him and his team to The PRICE Futures Group. Media highlights include: The President of the United States, Bloomberg, ABC, CBS, NBC´s "Today Show" and "Nightly News with Tom Brokaw", CNBC, CNN/CNNfn, FOX´s "O´Reilly Factor", PBS´s "The Newshour with Jim Lehrer" and "Nightly Business Report", MSNBC´s "The News with Brian Williams", The Wall Street Journal, Business Week, Investor´s Business Daily, The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, Associated Press, The Toronto Globe & Mail, Houston Chronicle, Futures Magazine, Inside Futures, and National Public Radio. Contact Phil Flynn: (800) 769-7021 or at pflynn@pricegroup.com