The VIX Volatility index had been hovering around the 12.50 mark since October of 2019 with a couple of modest spikes in early and late December. Meanwhile the stock indices continued to move upwards making new highs into the new year.

Yesterday the stock indices finally retreated and had a decent enough pullback. This was the first significant pullback in many months and generated entry signals for both the ES Pullback and the NQ Pullback strategies on Quantopolis.com . These strategies have success rates of around 65% and 80% respectively. So the odds are high that the market will rally in the next few days.

The drop in the stock market indices was accompanied buy an exit of the VX Short strategy which had been in the market since the beginning of September. As volatility comes back down and reverts to the mean, the VX Short will enter a new position. This also offer a good opportunity formaking money as the odds of a winning trade are around 66%.