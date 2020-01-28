On December 19th I published an article on this website pointing out that the 10-Year Treasuries were at a turning point. Since then they have rallied strongly as volatility in the stock markets has picked up once more. History shows that the 10-Year treasuries are a good asset to have both when the stock market is doing well and also when it is not. For more information about how you can diversify your portfolio with an investment in the 10-year Treasuries, you can have a look at the ZN Long strategy from Quantopolis.