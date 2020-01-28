Silver Make Stab Upward, But Falls Back to $18.00



Silverprices are steady in Tuesday trade. Currently, silver is trading at $18.05, down $0.04 or 0.21% on the day. Silver Slips Despite China Virus Silver prices rose on Friday, as the outbreak of the China coronavirus sapped risk appetite and alarmed investors snapped up safe-haven assets. Silver appeared to have mustered some momentum to move higher and put some distance away from the 18.00 level. However, this scenario did not materialize, as silver has dipped lower this week. Traders should note that silver often follows gold, and gold prices have moved modestly higher, despite the rise in risk apprehension due to the volatile situation in China. Silver has hovered around the 18.00 level since late December, and the metal has once again returned to familiar territory. Read the full article here: https://www.fxempire.com/forecasts/article/silver-make-stab-upward-but-falls-back-to-18-00-628925

