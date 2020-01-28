GBP/USD Daily Forecast Sterling Retests Technical Breakout Point



GBP/USDinitially showed upward momentum yesterday but rolled over on the back of a strong dollar and has since declined to a one-week low. The pair is currently testing support which could trigger a turn higher. The week ahead is expected to be a busy one and volatility is likely to be elevated. The equity markets have already seen a sharp rise in volatility as the rising threat of the Coronavirus has triggered a shift to risk aversion. Equities stand to see more volatility as most of the top-traded companies will report earnings this week. Read the full article: https://www.fxempire.com/forecasts/article/gbp-usd-daily-forecast-sterling-retests-technical-breakout-point-628951

