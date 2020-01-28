The Dollar/Yen is trading nearly flat on Tuesday as investors react to a mixed performance in the global equity markets. Helping to put a lid on the Forex pair is the plunge in Asia Pacific shares. Underpinning the Forex pair are the steady stock market performance in Europe and calls for a higher opening in the United States.

At 10:51 GMT, theUSD/JPYis trading 108.875, down 0.023 or -0.03%.

The catalyst behind the price action remains fear over the spread of the deadly coronavirus, its impact on China, and its potential impact on the global economy.

Throughout Tuesdays session, USD/JPY traders will be influenced by demand for risky assets and the direction of U.S. Treasury yields. Lower demand for risky assets and lower yields will keep the downside pressure on the Dollar/Yen. An easing of pressure on stocks and firmer yields will encourage investors to trim positions in the safe-haven Japanese Yen.

For the full article:

https://www.fxempire.com/forecasts/article/usd-jpy-fundamental-daily-forecast-us-durable-goods-on-tap-fed-begins-two-day-meeting-628948