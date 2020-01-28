The gold futures contract gained 0.42% on Friday, as it broke above the Tuesdays local high of $1,568.80. The yellow metal was gaining as investors were fleeing the stock market following China virus fears, among other factors. On Wednesday gold has bounced off $1,550 level and on Friday it reached the local high of $1,575.50. The market trades within a short-term uptrend. However, it is still retracing just a part of its move lower from the January 8 medium-term high.

The gold price is currently 0.7% higher, as it extends Fridays advance. It acts as a safe haven asset, as investors react to news from China about the spread of the deadly virus. What about the other precious metals?

The silver was relatively weaker than gold, as it failed to break above the previous local high last week. However, it has sharply reversed its course. On Friday silver gained 1.6%, and right now it is trading 0.9% higher ($18.27). The platinum got back below $1,000 mark, as it trades 1.2% lower. The palladium is also 1.2% lower. Those precious metals are less of a safe haven assets, as they serve more industrial uses than gold and silver.

Today, the financial markets are focused on the mentioned China virus crisis. But investors will wait for the U.S. New Home Sales data release at 10:00 a.m. We will also wait for series of economic data releases this week, including Wendesdays FOMC Monetary Policy Statement. Where would the price of gold go following the FOMC day? Take a look at our todays Market News Report to find some clue.

Thank you.

Paul Rejczak

Stock Trading Strategist

Sunshine Profits - Effective Investments through Diligence and Care

Disclaimer

All essays, research and information found above represent analyses and opinions of Paul Rejczak and Sunshine Profits' associates only. As such, it may prove wrong and be a subject to change without notice. Opinions and analyses were based on data available to authors of respective essays at the time of writing. Although the information provided above is based on careful research and sources that are believed to be accurate, Paul Rejczak and his associates do not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. The opinions published above are neither an offer nor a recommendation to purchase or sell any securities. Mr. Rejczak is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading Paul Rejczaks reports you fully agree that he will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make regarding any information provided in these reports. Investing, trading and speculation in any financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Paul Rejczak, Sunshine Profits' employees and affiliates as well as members of their families may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in any of the reports or essays, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.