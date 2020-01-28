rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

CADJPY Elliott Wave View: Pullback Another Opportunity To Buy?
Tuesday, January 28, 2020

by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast

Bookmark and Share

Short term Elliott wave view in CADJPY suggests that the rally from August 25, 2019 low ended 5 waves as aLeading diagonal structureat 84.57 high. Down from there, the pair is correcting that cycle in wave (B) pullback. The internals of that pullback is unfolding as azigzag structurewhere wave ((i)) ended at 83.89 low. Wave ((ii)) ended at 84.35 high, wave ((iii)) ended at 83.58 low, wave ((iv)) ended at 83.92 high, wave ((v)) ended at 83.05 low & thus completed wave A lower.

Up from there, wave B bounce has ended at 83.56 high. Below from there, wave C remains in progress as another 5 wave structure. Looking to extend lower towards 82.02-81.05 100%-161.8% Fibonacci extension area of A-B. And should provide an opportunity for bulls to take control again looking for (C) leg higher ideally or for 3 wave reaction higher at least. We prefer a more intraday weakness against 83.56 high. Therefore, bounces should get fail in 3, 7 or 11 swings. While swing traders can be waiting to appear again as soon as the price reaches the 82.02-81.05 area to the downside to going long the pair again.

CADJPY 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart

CADJPY Elliott Wave View: Pullback Another Opportunity To Buy?



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Elliottwave-Forecast.com  (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.

ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy