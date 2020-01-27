The deadly Coronavirus has now spread to more than 25 countries.Here's my take on how it will impact world oil prices.

From our friend, David Register of ExitPoints.com

On Friday Fox Business news reported,

Oilprices slid Friday morning as the widening Wuhan coronavirus outbreak threatened to curb global demand.

But what do the technical indicators say?The chart below shows that the March Crude Oil contract has been on a decline for several weeks.

As part of my analysis, I use the 5-day and 21-day commodity channel index indicators. Currently they are showing that crude oil is oversold and is likely near a short term swing low. Early this week, we may see set up of possible long for a few trading days ( feel free to consult a broker regarding weekly options!).

