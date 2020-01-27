Livestock Report



The April Lean Hogs contract gap opened lower and broke down, going limit down for the session and settling down limit. Exceptional US production and Coronavirus fears continue to plague Hogs. Approximately 23 cities and 56 million people have essentially been quarantined as the Chinese attempt to limit its spread. And spread it has as at least 13 countries, including the US have seen people infected with the disease. With limits placed on travel there are fears of slowdowns in trade as most sectors have seen breakdowns in price. The breakdown in Hogs has taken price to support at the 21 DMA on the continuous chart at 70.32. Settlement was at 70.45. A failure at settlement could see price test support at 69.90, the 50 DMA at 69.15 and then 68.75. Support then comes in at 67.80. If support holds, consolidation within the Monday range is likely. The Lean Hog index increased and is at 61.53 as of 01/23/2019. The Pork Cutout Index increased and is at 78.04 as of 01/24/2019. The April Live Cattle contract collapsed on Monday, going down limit as traders liquidated longs as the Coronavirus fears affected all markets. Cattle gap opened below Fridays low and panicked longs liquidated, in my opinion. Price took out the lows of its trading range (127.90 123.30) and the selling fed upon itself. It settled limit down at 121.30. If price can hold settlement, consolidation within the Monday range is likely. A failure from settlement could see price test support at 120.70 and then 119.15. Support then comes in at 117.80. Cash trade was at a standstill on Monday. Boxed Beef cutouts were lower on light to moderate demand and moderate offerings. Choice cutouts decreased 0.90 to 213.59 and select was down 0.20 to 210.50. The choice/ select spread narrowed to 3.09 and the load count was 104. Slaughter was estimated to be 122,000. March Feeder Cattle also gap opened lower and broke down the limit for the day. It settled down limit at 135.175. Settlement was below support at 135.60. If settlement holds consolidation within the Monday range is likely. A breakdown below settlement could see price test support at 134.25 and then 133.50. The Feeder Cattle Index ticked lower and is at 144.84 as of 01/23/2020.



About the author Ben DiCostanzo Senior Market Strategist Walsh Trading I began my career in the Securities industry working as a runner on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange while I attended Pace University. I then started working for Salomon Brothers in their Government Bond Trading arena. After graduating from Pace University with a degree in Accounting, I transferred to Chicago and became a member of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange utilizing my experience to execute trades and manage risk for institutional clients as a broker for Salomon Brothers on the trading floor. I then embarked to trade for my own account in the stock indices pits as a local before moving off the floor to aid and assist individual clients in their trading endeavors. I now work at Walsh Trading holding a series 3 broker’s license whose duties include being the firm’s Chief Market technician. I understand that every client's needs are different, and I pride myself in tailoring my service to each client's unique circumstances and needs. Individual client experience, risk tolerance, and capital all play a role in how I approach the markets. I am involved in all markets using technical analysis to find opportunities. My approach is driven by the principles of capital preservation. My trading philosophy is that if you can recognize and manage the risk, you have a better chance to be successful in trading. I advise clients to always use stops as money management in my opinion is the most important ingredient in trading commodities.