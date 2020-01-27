As the Asian markets opened on late Sunday, traders expected a reactionary price move related to the threat of the Wuhan virus and the continued news of its spread. The US Dow Jones futures markets opened close to -225 points lower on Sunday afternoon and were nearly -300 points lower within the first 25 minutes of trading. Gold opened $10 higher and continued to rally to a level above $15 higher.

If this is early price activity, or a reactionary price move, related to fear of what may come, then the warnings signs are very clear that global traders and investors believe this virus outbreak may very well turn into a major Black Swan event.

Our research team believes a 5% to 8% rotation should be considered a normal reversion range where price may find immediate support and attempt to rally from these support levels. Anything beyond 10% may set up a much bigger price reversion event, something akin to a Black Swan event. Therefore, we are advising our friends and followers to take the necessary steps to protect your wealth and assets as this move continued to extend.

30-MINUTE YM FUTURES CHART

This 30-minute YM futures chart highlights the reactionary downside price move (GAP) taking place on the open of the Asian markets. This GAP lower may be just the beginning of a much broader downside price move. We are going to have to wait and see what happens related to the Wuhan virus over the next 14+ days.

30-MINUTE GOLD FUTURES CHART

Gold shot up nearly 1% in early trading on Sunday. Fear is driving investors to pile into the precious metals markets. As news of this virus continues to hit the news cycle, we expect metals will continue to push higher and higher likely targeting the $1750 level in Gold.

If you have not been following our research and if you have not already positioned your portfolio for this potential reversion event, then now would be a good time to start taking action. Do some research on the 1855 Third Plague Event in China where more than 15 million people died (nearly 1.25% of the total global population at the time). If those levels hold for this event, then possibly 60 to 80 million people may die over related to this event.

Chris Vermeulen

