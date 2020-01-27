Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast



Were looking for a sideways to lower trade until all the models agree on colder temperatures. Technically, taking out $1.957 could trigger a short-covering rally with $2.033 the first upside target. Natural gas futures are trading lower on Monday after giving up earlier gains. The market opened higher after forecasts over the weekend predicted colder temperatures over the near-term. Gains were erased after buyers failed to support the early session short-covering rally. Traders said there was just too much uncertainty surrounding the weather to drive old short-sellers out and attract new speculative buyers. Read the full article: https://www.fxempire.com/forecasts/article/natural-gas-price-fundamental-daily-forecast-uncertain-weather-forecasts-keeping-lid-on-prices-628766

