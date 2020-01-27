Coronavirus and A Panic At The Markets



The indices are down, the grains are down, meats are down, in general most markets are down. The markets are a sea of red as the rising tide of the Coronavirus looms over traders and eliminates any sentiment of a risk on environment. Gold and silver are indeed benefitting from safe-haven inflows but not dramatically so. Its possible gold will have to fight to make more gains already being near record net long. However, if this situation continues to expand and the virus spreads, gold will likely push to a new record long and see continued gains. It will be very important to pay to headlines and market moves, how severe is this virus really? How far will it spread? How quickly will it be contained? How fast can this situation be solved? Is this panic justified or just a knee jerk reaction? For most products it makes sense to be a bear in the near term; but many physical commodities are moving back to being undervalued in my opinion some even bargain priced. The time for great buying opportunities may fast be approaching. **For a free consultation call my direct line at (312) 373-4875** you may also send me an email at escoles@rjofutures.com





