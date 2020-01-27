Blue Line Breakfast Report - Sugar Cocoa Coffee OJ - January 27



Use the link below to sign up for a FREE trial of one or all six of our daily commodity research reports. Be sure to click the Breakfast report to receive daily in your email inbox. Register here: The Blue Line Express For Barchart users: https://www.bluelinefutures.com/blfps-if-free-trial Cocoa - YTD up 8.07% Traders should have exited longs and look to attack the downside as uncertainty surrounding the impact of the Cornonavirus weigh in on global demand. Remember that cocoa has always been a market sensitive to changes in economic activity and with open interest back near contract highs, stochastics coming out of overbought territory, we could be setting up for a correction back down to support at 2700. If this level is breached , watch for a quick move down to the 50% retracement of the December low to January high. Consider put options with 2-6 weeks until expiration for this market or if you use futures your easy tap out point is a close over contract highs. R2 - 2850 R1 - 2800 S1 - 2700 S2 - 2625 Downside target = 2700 Reversal point = 2850 Sugar - YTD up 7.08%

Another market I believe to be impacted by the Coronavirus and after the reversal high on Jan 23rd and follow through selling on the 24th we could be setting up for a correction back down to support around 13.90. Open interest has exploded since the start of the year on prospects that the global supply picture has a growing deficit of 6 million tonnes and expanding. However with the recent collapse in crude oil and gasoline, ethanol production could be curbed therefore reducing the supply threat. R2 - 14.90 R1 - 14.69 S1 - 14.26 S2 - 13.92 Downside target = 13.92 Reversal point = 14.90



Orange Juice - YTD down 4.26% OJ continues to fail to make headlines as prices have been in a well contained area of consolidation for the past couple weeks. From a technical perspective it appears this market could make a move in either direction. If we see a break over 97 we could see a short covering rally back up to 104 while a break below recent support of 94.25 could result in a washout back to 90. Personally my bias is neutral on this market for the time being and there are better opportunities at the moment.



Coffee - YTD down 14.76% The V shaped chart pattern in coffee probably has a bit more to run and I do not think we have seen the full washout yet. With the market unable to hold any gains for more than a day the longs are most likely using the hope and pray strategy that a short covering rally comes soon. One of the stocks that has sparked my interest is Luckin coffee which is the equivalent to a Chinese Starbucks and with the spread of the Coronavirus and Luckins sharp selloff, I have to assume that coffee demand is going to slump in the near future weighing in on futures prices.



