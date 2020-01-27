Jerry Welch, Commodity Insite!

Below is a Special Email Alert I sent to those that subscribe to my twice a day newsletter, Commodity Insite, to my brokerage clients and to those that recently purchased my book, Haunted By Markets. The Alert was sent on a Saturday because I had problems broadcasting the day before, a Friday. Anyway, here is what I had to say.

SPECIAL EMAIL ALERT!

I am sorry about not broadcasting on Friday, yesterday. Here is what unfolded and for me it was a first.

I was far from home but still in the, wilds of Montana. I had internet service and watched each and every market but had no cell service. And here was the rub.

When I finish composing my newsletter ( or this!) and ready to send it out to subscribers and brokerage clients the group (Chimp Mail) handling my broadcasts sends me a verification code to my cell phone. I take that code and key it into the their program and then I am ready to send the info to them and they in turn send it out. But with no cell service, I did not and could not get the code!

As as usual with these tech firms, they had no phone number to call for help. And if they did have a phone number, I did not have cell service! It was a goofy deal and something I never faced before. Anyway, I did not broadcast anything on Friday.

But here is my take on Friday. Early in the day, only the paper markets were higher, stocks, bonds and the dollar. But as more and more news hit the wires about the coronavirus in China, stocks dropped sharply while gold, silver, bonds and the dollar posted gains. Virtually all other markets closed lower to sharply lower.

GRAINS;

The wheat market appears to have peaked-out and headed lower. Sell any 10 cent rally that comes along. At the least, wheat has a $.60 to $.70 coming the downside. I should have been more aggressive with shorts last week but all the China news about the trade deal being signed had me being too cautious.

The corn market may still have a chance to rise to $4 plus basis March. There was a solid corn sale announced before the opening but with all other markets slipping badly, corn had no choice but to close lower. Now and for one of the few times in years, US corn prices are the cheapest in the world. Plus, rumors persist that China is buying US corn. Corn may rally higher yet.

After the dismal performance Friday, soybean prices are now oversold and due for a bounce in old crop positions. I cannot believe with China snooping around that front March futures can close and remain under $9. Soybeans are a likely buy come Monday.

However, before the opening on Friday, Informa, a widely followed and respected private research firm pegs new crop soybean acres ( November 20 futures and further back) to be 6.5 million more than last year. For months, I have argued new crop soybean acres will be 6 to 10 million larger than last year. If Informa is right about new crop acres, November soybeans $1.00 to $1.50 a bushel overvalued.

Should China buy soybeans which they will, there is still a high probability that the bull ( July vs. Nov. 20) soybean spreads can do well. Those spreads will live or die on China buying old crop soybeans, the weather in the spring and summer and how many acres come back into production.

There is also a positive feeling developing towards soybean meal. Exports are running above a year ago and Argentina is running low on supplies. If meal can catch a bid, soybeans will not be far behind.

I will avoid the long side of wheat. I will avoid the short side of soybeans and meal. I will wait patiently to sell corn.

LIVESTOCK

The Friday, Cattle on Feed report was perfectly neutral. However, there is more than ample supplies of beef ahead to cap rallies. Though cattle were unchanged Friday, the downside potential is far, far greater than the upside. I would not be long cattle. I will be selling rallies.

And hogs should work considerably higher from current levels. But the coronavirus issues is hurting values and keeping the bulls at bay. But in light of the hog slaughter running so high compared to a year ago, hog futures are hanging in there rather well and prices should rally impressively into the summer.

This morning as I type furiously away, the session is far more bearish than Friday. All markets are lower except for gold, silver, bonds and the dollar which is a mirror image of Friday. And the two major commodity indexes are being slammed hard again today.

Certainly, it is too early to assume the coronavirus the markets fear so greatly is impacting demand for food stuffs. But when it comes to markets, investors and traders always shoot first and ask questions later. And that is what today is all about.

There is no substitute for timely and accurate information.

