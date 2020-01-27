WTI Crude oil, CL futures market

Friday forecast, January 24

Uptrend

An uptrend will start from support level 52.15, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 53.15.

Downtrend

The downtrend may be expected to continue in case the market drops below support level 52.15, which will be followed by reaching support level 51.00.





Weekly forecast, January 27 - 31

Most important news of this week:

Monday: EU German Ifo Business Climate Index (Jan), US New Home Sales (Dec)

Tuesday: US Core Durable Goods Orders (MoM) (Dec)

Wednesday: US Pending Home Sales (MoM) (Dec), Crude Oil Inventories, FOMC Statement, Fed Interest Rate Decision, FOMC Press Conference

Thursday: EU Unemployment Rate (Dec), US GDP (QoQ) (Q4)

Friday: EU CPI (YoY) (Jan), GDP (YoY), US Michigan Consumer



Forecast and technical analysis

Downtrend

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading below resistance level 54.85, which will be followed by reaching support level 50.52 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the pair to reach support level 45.50.

Uptrend

An uptrend will start or from support level 50.52, or as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 54.85, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 58.00.

Monthly forecast, January - February

Uptrend

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading above support level 63.38, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 66.60.

Downtrend

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 63.38, which will be followed by moving down to support level 61.45 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the pair to reach support level 58.00.



DISCLAIMER: All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor