rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

Next Major Move in Financial Markets Will Be Dictated by WHO Decision
Monday, January 27, 2020

by FX Empire of FX Empire

Bookmark and Share

Global equity marketsopened sharply lower on Monday as investors dumped risky equities on growing concerns over the scope of a China virus outbreak. Safe-haven assets such as theJapanese Yenand Treasury notes rose as investors sought protection. Concerns over the spread of the coronavirus in China, and the potential economic impact, are expected to dominate the financial market headlines throughout the week.

Chinas President Xi Jinping on Saturday warned that the spread of the coronavirus presents a grave situation. Xi ordered all levels of government to put peoples life and health as top priority, according to the state-run outlet Xinhua News Agency.

Life is of paramount importance. When an epidemic breaks out, a command is issued. It is our responsibility to prevent and control it, Xi said at a meeting of the leaders of the Communist Party of China, according to Xinhua.

Officials Watching China

The ability of the coronavirus to spread is getting stronger and infections could continue to rise. Chinese health authorities said Monday there were 2,744 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the virus and 80 deaths, according to a state media report.

Chinas Cabinet also announced it will extend the week-long Lunar New Year holiday by three days to February 2 and schools will return from their break later than usual, state broadcaster CCTV said.

Trade in Asia has already slowed for the Lunar New Year and other holidays, with financial markets in China, Hong Kong and Australia closed on Monday.

Global investors kept a wary eye on developments surrounding the coronavirus, which the World Health Organization (WHO) deemed an emergency in China, but not, as yet, for the rest of the world on the eve of the Lunar New Year holiday.

Read the full article:

https://www.fxempire.com/news/article/next-major-move-in-financial-markets-will-be-dictated-by-who-decision-628481



Recent articles from this author


About the author

FX Empire was founded in 2011 and since then has established itself as one of the leading financial portals, offering news, forecasts and analyses for traders, novice and expert alike, available in 21languages. 
 
FX Empire provides traders with breaking market news, latest forecasts, our expert team of financial authors and analysts publishes news, fundamental and technical analysis, opinion articles as well as educational articles.
 
Our fields of expertise are Currencies, Gold, Silver, Natural gas and Oil.
FX Empire offers in-depth information, charts, tools, and streaming news of the financial markets. Covering thousands of financial instruments, including stocks, currency pairs, commodities, indices, ETFs and Crypto.
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy