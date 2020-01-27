Next Major Move in Financial Markets Will Be Dictated by WHO Decision

Global equity marketsopened sharply lower on Monday as investors dumped risky equities on growing concerns over the scope of a China virus outbreak. Safe-haven assets such as theJapanese Yenand Treasury notes rose as investors sought protection. Concerns over the spread of the coronavirus in China, and the potential economic impact, are expected to dominate the financial market headlines throughout the week.

Chinas President Xi Jinping on Saturday warned that the spread of the coronavirus presents a grave situation. Xi ordered all levels of government to put peoples life and health as top priority, according to the state-run outlet Xinhua News Agency.

Life is of paramount importance. When an epidemic breaks out, a command is issued. It is our responsibility to prevent and control it, Xi said at a meeting of the leaders of the Communist Party of China, according to Xinhua.

Officials Watching China

The ability of the coronavirus to spread is getting stronger and infections could continue to rise. Chinese health authorities said Monday there were 2,744 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the virus and 80 deaths, according to a state media report.

Chinas Cabinet also announced it will extend the week-long Lunar New Year holiday by three days to February 2 and schools will return from their break later than usual, state broadcaster CCTV said.

Trade in Asia has already slowed for the Lunar New Year and other holidays, with financial markets in China, Hong Kong and Australia closed on Monday.

Global investors kept a wary eye on developments surrounding the coronavirus, which the World Health Organization (WHO) deemed an emergency in China, but not, as yet, for the rest of the world on the eve of the Lunar New Year holiday.

