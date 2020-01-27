GOLD, GC Futures market

Monday forecast, January 27

Downtrend

An downtrend will start from resistance level 1588, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1580 and 1575, and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the pair to reach support level 1567.5.

Uptrend

The uptrend may be expected to continue in case the market rises above resistance level 1588, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1600.





GOLD, spot market

Monday forecast, January 27

Downtrend

An downtrend will start from resistance level 1588, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1575 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the pair to reach support level 1568.

Uptrend

The uptrend may be expected to continue in case the market rises above resistance level 1588, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1600 - 1611.





Weekly forecast, January 27 - 31

Most important news of this week

Monday: EU German Ifo Business Climate Index (Jan), US New Home Sales (Dec)

Tuesday: US Core Durable Goods Orders (MoM) (Dec)

Wednesday: US Pending Home Sales (MoM) (Dec), Crude Oil Inventories, FOMC Statement, Fed Interest Rate Decision, FOMC Press Conference

Thursday: EU Unemployment Rate (Dec), US GDP (QoQ) (Q4)

Friday: EU CPI (YoY) (Jan), GDP (YoY), US Michigan Consumer



Forecast and technical analysis

Uptrend

The uptrend may be expected to continue in case the market rises above resistance level 1588, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1611.

Downtrend

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 1570, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1557 and 1534.

Monthly forecast, January - February

Uptrend

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading above support level 1557, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1616.

Downtrend

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 1557, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1513.



DISCLAIMER: All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor