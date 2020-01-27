Corn, soybeans and wheat charts gapped lower last night. This comes after a poor close on Friday. If the outside markets remain under pressure, the grain bulls could have a tough time holding support.

We are also keeping an eye on the grain markets, which are now focused on the rapid expansion of the Coronavirus in many areas of the world. With global stock and energy prices getting hit hard, the grain markets will start out lower this week.

Meet the KCA team at Commodity Classic -- Americas largest farmer-led, farmer-focused agricultural and educational experience.

This 3-day event will be held in San Antonio, Texas, February 27th-29th, 2020. It will feature the latest farming and agricultural technology, information, innovation, and research.

To register, view the event schedule, or book time with our team please see the links below:

SEE THE EVENT DETAILS

BOOK A MEETING TIME



Would you like to talk to a Kluis Commodity Advisors broker? Request a Free Broker Consultation by clicking here.