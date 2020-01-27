rounded corner
Eyes on the Markets
Monday, January 27, 2020

by Kluis Commodity Advisors

Corn, soybeans and wheat charts gapped lower last night. This comes after a poor close on Friday. If the outside markets remain under pressure, the grain bulls could have a tough time holding support.

We are also keeping an eye on the grain markets, which are now focused on the rapid expansion of the Coronavirus in many areas of the world. With global stock and energy prices getting hit hard, the grain markets will start out lower this week.

About the author

Kluis Commodity Advisors (KCA) is a full-service broker with a combined 70 years of experience in the agricultural hedging business, assisting producers and processors with their grain marketing and risk management needs.
