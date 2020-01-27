rounded corner
Market Insights - Your First Look at Macro Markets Jan 27th
Monday, January 27, 2020

by John Caruso of RJO Futures

With some yield curve inversion on the board (2ys & 5yrs yielding 1.44% vs 3,6, and 12 month issuance at 1.52%, 1.53%, and 1.52% respectively, the market is signaling that the FOMC is TOO TIGHT headed into Wednesdays meeting.

Stocks are getting lit up on the spread of Coronavirus over the weekend - 81 dead, 3,000 infected, and 5 cases in the US.

Oil has broken bad on the spread of the virus and demand concerns due to quarantines and travel bans - breaking from bullish to bearish trend as of right now (52.34 bbl). We got this one dead wrong and our 5% downside risk parameters have stopped us out - thankfully. However, dont rule out a rebalance of the price back towards 55.00 level as this market is now extremely stretched suffering a 20% correction/crash in just 3 weeks!

Gold - high probability of 1600+ near-term BUT at the top of our range and signaling immediate-term overbought right now. Watch the Fed on Wed and how policy adjustments affect the US Dollar. IF the Fed does not adjust policy to a more dovish position, then Gold and Silver may not hold up well. If memory serves me correct from 01 and 08, if we are on the brink of a deflationary event in macro markets, EVERYTHING save for US Dollars and Treasury Bond prices move lower - but relax, were not there yet.

Our take on the Coronavirus "Black Swan" event is that this likely gets worse before it gets better and to remain on guard and always conscious of risk.

Open Trades:

Short Mch US Dollar Index Futures @ 97.64

Long Mch British Pound Futures from 1.3078 (high probability of testing higher ground over the next 2 weeks - 1.3400+ target level.


Sign up for our Daily Fundamental Market Insights and Emailed Trade Recommendations by selecting the Link Below:

https://rjofutures.rjobrien.com/trading-offers/trading-coach-insights/?cid=70144000001J1zYAAS


Actionable Trading Levels

Market

Trend

Range Low

Range High

SP500

Bullish

3211

3339

Nasdaq 100

Bullish

8942

9289

Russell 2K

Neutral

1635

1699

10yr Yield

Bearish

1.65%

1.82%

VIX

Neutral

12.09

19.02

Oil

Neutral

52.13

57.92

Gold

Bullish

1551

1592

USD (Cash)

Bearish

9650

97.62

EUR/USD

Bullish

110

112

USD/JPY

Neutral

108.71

110.66

Good Luck out there today! Don't forget to sign up for a 2 month trial of our emailed Trade Signals and Morning Market Insights letter!

Follow me on twitter @JCarusoRJO

Follow me on twitter @JCarusoRJO

Sign up for our Daily Fundamental Market Insights and Emailed Trade Recommendations by selecting the Link Below:

https://rjofutures.rjobrien.com/trading-offers/trading-coach-insights/?cid=70144000001J1zYAAS

Trade with the trend are words commonly echoed by professional traders. At what price does one sell in a bearish trending market and at what price does one buy in a bullish trending market? The Actionable Levels provided above is intended to help guide the timing mechanism of your trading process.


About the author

John began his career 15 yrs ago at Wilshire Quinn Capital, a Wealth Management Firm based out of Los Angeles, California. John first began to interpret different market strategies and ideas as an individual investor at the tail end of his college years. By 2004 he was opperating one of the largest retail books at Wilshire Quinn Capital.  In 2006 John moved to Chicago based Lind-Waldock where he began to expand his knowledge and hone his trading skills in the futures industry. He joined RJO Futures in 2011.

John's focus is to identify and service the needs of each and every one of his clients and suggest investments based on those needs.  John has a very unique way of interpreting markets, focusing on broader economic trends based on growth and inflation metrics.  His technical study is also unique, which combines a proprietary market range calculation and charting trends across multiple durations.  

Contact Info:

John Caruso

Senior Market Strategist

jcaruso@rjofutures.com

312-373-5286

Twitter: @JCarusoRJO
