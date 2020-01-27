With some yield curve inversion on the board (2ys & 5yrs yielding 1.44% vs 3,6, and 12 month issuance at 1.52%, 1.53%, and 1.52% respectively, the market is signaling that the FOMC is TOO TIGHT headed into Wednesdays meeting.
Stocks are getting lit up on the spread of Coronavirus over the weekend - 81 dead, 3,000 infected, and 5 cases in the US.
Oil has broken bad on the spread of the virus and demand concerns due to quarantines and travel bans - breaking from bullish to bearish trend as of right now (52.34 bbl). We got this one dead wrong and our 5% downside risk parameters have stopped us out - thankfully. However, dont rule out a rebalance of the price back towards 55.00 level as this market is now extremely stretched suffering a 20% correction/crash in just 3 weeks!
Gold - high probability of 1600+ near-term BUT at the top of our range and signaling immediate-term overbought right now. Watch the Fed on Wed and how policy adjustments affect the US Dollar. IF the Fed does not adjust policy to a more dovish position, then Gold and Silver may not hold up well. If memory serves me correct from 01 and 08, if we are on the brink of a deflationary event in macro markets, EVERYTHING save for US Dollars and Treasury Bond prices move lower - but relax, were not there yet.
Our take on the Coronavirus "Black Swan" event is that this likely gets worse before it gets better and to remain on guard and always conscious of risk.
Open Trades:
Short Mch US Dollar Index Futures @ 97.64
Long Mch British Pound Futures from 1.3078 (high probability of testing higher ground over the next 2 weeks - 1.3400+ target level.
Sign up for our Daily Fundamental Market Insights and Emailed Trade Recommendations by selecting the Link Below:
https://rjofutures.rjobrien.com/trading-offers/trading-coach-insights/?cid=70144000001J1zYAAS
Good Luck out there today! Don't forget to sign up for a 2 month trial of our emailed Trade Signals and Morning Market Insights letter!
Follow me on twitter @JCarusoRJO
Sign up for our Daily Fundamental Market Insights and Emailed Trade Recommendations by selecting the Link Below:
https://rjofutures.rjobrien.com/trading-offers/trading-coach-insights/?cid=70144000001J1zYAAS
Trade with the trend are words commonly echoed by professional traders. At what price does one sell in a bearish trending market and at what price does one buy in a bullish trending market? The Actionable Levels provided above is intended to help guide the timing mechanism of your trading process.