Soybean Futures---Soybean futures in the March contract settled last Friday at 9.29 a bushel while currently trading at 9.05 lower for the 4th consecutive session as prices are trading right at a 6-week low.

I am currently not involved, however I do think there's a possibility that prices will test the contract low which was hit on September 9th at 8.79 in the coming days ahead as prices continue to climb despite the fact that we have made trade agreements with China, Canada, and Mexico, but in the short-term prices remain on the defensive.

Soybeans are trading under their 20 and 100 day moving average as the trend clearly is to the downside as I think we are range-bound until spring planting occurs which is still several months away as I do think demand for the entire grain market will start to increase substantially, but it will take a couple more months before that occurs.

Weather conditions in the country of Brazil are ideal as it looks like another record crop will be produced as that is a bearish fundamental factor for bean prices as harvest pressure will begin in late February as I am advising clients to avoid this market at the current time.

TREND: LOWER

CHART STRUCTURE: SOLID

VOLATILITY: AVERAGE

