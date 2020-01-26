Copper Platinum & Palladium



Copper Any which way you look at Copper in the short-to-medium term, the signals appear bearish. Regardless of the technical indicators you use for the short term, all signs point to lower prices and combined with the virus issue in the Wuhan Province in China which enhances growth concerns in China, it looks even more bearish. However, from the low we clocked for Copper in early Sept'19 [2.4820] to the high we made here in mid-Jan'20 [2.8660] there appears to be support at [2.6840], which accounts for the 50% retracement. While for the short-term we analyze this as a short trade idea, in our opionion traders need to be cautious in taking additional short trades with Copper. Platinum In what appeared to a massive short squeeze last week, we clocked a high with Platinum at [1034.9] and then pulled back in a series of profit taking moves lower to [993.1]. Platinum can find support at [999.5] and the trade idea below factors a bullish scenario with Platinum which may be slower than the other precious metals. Palladium The most explosive of the metals in terms of prices which encounters +100 point consolidation moves lower and then squeezes higher on low volume making this the king of all volatile instruments to trade. If you have a large futures account, this could be best suited for you as long as you can be reasonable with lot sizing as the draw downs can virtually wipe you out if you are not vigilant with stops. Palladium is used as a catalytic agent to reduce emmissions in gasoline based engines which, regardless of the advent of battery operated passenger cars, does not appear to be going away anywhere anytime soon. The demand here has been steady and supply is tough to keep up, so prices speak for that factor combined with speculative trades that drive prices in a wide range intraday. Trade idea Risk Disclosure: Futures, forex, currencies and stock/options trading contains substantial risk and is not for every investor. An investor could potentially lose all or more than the initial investment. Risk capital is money that can be lost without jeopardizing ones financial security or life style. Only risk capital should be used for trading and only those with sufficient risk capital should consider trading. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Past Performance Disclosure: Past performance results have many inherent limitations. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown; in fact, there are frequently sharp differences between actively monitored performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by anyone using any traders newsletter service . There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of actual or simulated performance results and all which can adversely affect trading results. Although, TradeGuidance never presents hypothetical or simulated trade results, all trades presented can be in a simulated using back-testing to demonstrate similar results. If you happened to trade to these ideas successfully today in the intraday session or for that matter like our analysis, drop us a note. Come visit us at https://www.tradeguidance.com and fill out a contact form and tell us about your experience with trading financial instruments and commodities. We present weekly trade ideas on Twitter @tradeguidance and point you in the direction of the articles we like to publish on barchart and insidefutures. Tweeting only with the intent of helping traders learn!



