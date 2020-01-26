Lean Hogs are one of my favorite trades if you want to get some action out of a Spread Trade. Due to liquidity they are movers. I am looking at technicals and show signs of weakness at the $67's, with seasonality software showing me a pretty correlatedsell coming here soon.





One thing I have learned in the past severalyears is I have seen the algorithms we use beat even professional advisersrecommendations. And with technical experience here, I would consider a sell into the support areas of 65-60 and then down to the $55's support level.











Last 15 years hypothetical statistical data is showing that the last 15 years were all 100% winners when holding through a 120 holding pattern. Draw downsare expected. I would use price action for discretionary areas of stop or I can help you with seasonality charts and set stops off line charts. Patience in these markets.





Average profit $1184 per contract

Average Loss $300

Average Drawdown $1000

