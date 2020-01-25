|
|
USDCHF Bullish, Retains Its Recovery Threats
Saturday, January 25, 2020
by Mohammed Isah of FXTechstrategy.com
|
USDCHF faces risk of further move higher following a positive close the past week. Resistance comes in at the 0.9750 level. Above here, resistance lies at the 0.9800 level and then the 0.9850 level. Further out, resistance stands at the 0.9900 level. On the downside, support is located at the 0.9650 level with a turn below here opening the door for more decline towards the 0.9600 level. And then the 0.9550 level. Further down, support comes in at the 0.9500 level. All in all, USDCHF remains biased to the upside on price strength.
About the author
Mohammed Isah is a Technical Strategist and head of research at FXTechstrategy.com, a technical research website. He has been trading and analyzing the foreign exchange market for the past 7 years.
He formerly traded stocks before crossing over to the forex market where he worked for FXInstructor LLC as a technical analyst and head of research before Joining FXTechstrategy.com. Mohammed has written extensively on the forex market and technical analysis and his articles have been featured in The Technical Analyst Magazine, The Forex Journal Magazine, Thestreet.com, MoneyShow, The Technical analysis of Stocks & Commodities Magazine, Businessinsider and FXstreet.comAt FXTechstrategy.com he writes daily and weekly technical commentaries on currencies and commodities which are offered to its clients. He provides full coverage of the forex market with specific daily focus on 7 currencies (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP, EURJPY, AUDUSD and USDCAD) and the Dollar Index utilizing various technical tools and strategies. He also covers the commodities market twice in a week focusing on in-depth technical developments in GOLD, CRUDE OIL, SILVER, CORN, WHEAT and CRB Index.
Mohammed can be reached via email at m.isah@fxtechstrategy.com.