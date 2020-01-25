rounded corner
Time To Become Neutral Cotton
Saturday, January 25, 2020

by Michael Seery of Seery Futures

Cotton Futures---Cotton futures in the March contract settled last Friday in New York at 71.25 while currently trading at 69.70 as I had been recommending a bullish position from the 66.60 level getting stopped out earlier in the trading week at 69.05 as it is time to move on and become neutral.

At the current time prices are right near a 2 week low as most sectors across the board are lower due to the fact of the Coronavirus which has developed and could end up being a substantial problem worldwide, however I have experienced many of these as they seem to fizzle very quickly as I'm not that concerned.

At the current time prices are trading right at their 20 day but still above their 100 day moving average as the trend is neutral to mixed as I still believe higher prices are ahead, but I will wait for the chart structure to improve therefor the risk/reward will be more in your favor to enter into a bullish position as I think we'll see some choppy action in the coming weeks ahead.

At the current time I do not have any recommendations out of the soft commodities as coffee prices continue to go lower and I'm looking at a possible bullish sugar position to the upside in the coming days ahead so sit on the sidelines before entering into a bullish or bearish position which is not prudent at this time.

TREND: MIXED

CHART STRUCTURE: POOR

VOLATILITY: INCREASING

There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.



About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.
 
Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.
 
To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.
Published by Barchart
