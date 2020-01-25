rounded corner
Will Platinum Prices Break $1,000 ?
Saturday, January 25, 2020

by Michael Seery of Seery Futures

Platinum Futures---Platinum futures in the April contract are ending the week on a positive note up $10 at 1,017 after settling last Friday at 1,024 in New York down slightly for the trading week still consolidating the recent run up that we have experienced over the last couple of months.

I have been recommending a bullish position around the 974 level & if you took that trade the stop loss stands at 967 as an exit strategy, however in Monday's trade that will be raised to 969 as the chart structure will improve on a daily basis next week as the monetary risk will also be lowered.

At the current time this is my only precious metal recommendation as I was stopped out of copper earlier in the week as many of the commodity markets are experiencing weakness due to the Coronavirus possibly spreading significantly, but only time will tell to see if that develops.

For the bullish momentum to continue prices have to break the January 16th high of 1,046 in my opinion and if that does occur I think prices could run up to the $1,100 rather quickly as prices are still trading above their 20 and 100 day moving average as the trend remains to the upside so stay long as the risk/reward is still in your favor.

TREND: HIGHER

CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING

VOLATILITY: HIGH

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.
 
Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.
 
To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.
