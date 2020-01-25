Platinum Futures---Platinum futures in the April contract are ending the week on a positive note up $10 at 1,017 after settling last Friday at 1,024 in New York down slightly for the trading week still consolidating the recent run up that we have experienced over the last couple of months.

I have been recommending a bullish position around the 974 level & if you took that trade the stop loss stands at 967 as an exit strategy, however in Monday's trade that will be raised to 969 as the chart structure will improve on a daily basis next week as the monetary risk will also be lowered.

At the current time this is my only precious metal recommendation as I was stopped out of copper earlier in the week as many of the commodity markets are experiencing weakness due to the Coronavirus possibly spreading significantly, but only time will tell to see if that develops.

For the bullish momentum to continue prices have to break the January 16th high of 1,046 in my opinion and if that does occur I think prices could run up to the $1,100 rather quickly as prices are still trading above their 20 and 100 day moving average as the trend remains to the upside so stay long as the risk/reward is still in your favor.

TREND: HIGHER

CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING

VOLATILITY: HIGH

If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com

TWITTER---@seeryfutures

FREE TRIAL FOR THE LIMIT UP COMMODITY NEWSLETTER

Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com

If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com

There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.