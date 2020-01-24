rounded corner
The Trend Trader For Futures Trading on Monday, January 27, 2020
Friday, January 24, 2020

by Bob Hunt of The Pattern Trapper

The Trend Trader helps to identify the current trend status of your favorite futures markets. It not only helps us to stay on the right side of market direction, but also helps us avoid those without a trend. You can even use the grid as a spread matrix too - buying strength and selling weakness. Before you place your next trade, be sure to consult the Trend Trader.
The Trend Trader for Futures
dot_clear.gifFor Trading On Monday, January 27, 2020
Presented by PatternTrapper.com
dot_clear.gifThe Trend Trader is also available for Forex, ETS, and Stocks
dot_clear.gifFor a detailed explanation go to PatternTrapper.com/TrendTrader 


INDICES
Close		%
Change
3x1
7x5		Minor
Trend		Major
Trend		Trend Reading
S&P 500 - Mar ESH03293.50− 0.983315.313303.83Bearish
Dow Jones - Mar YMH028933− 0.672907929016Bearish
Nasdaq - Mar NQH09144.50− 1.129202.089180.42Bearish
Russell 2000 - Mar RTYH01663.40− 1.311679.391673.07Bearish
INTEREST RATES
US T-Bond - Mar ZBH0160-20+ 0.67159-14159-19Bullish
US T-Note - Mar TYH0130-09+ 0.39129-25129-30Bullish
CURRENCIES
US Dollar Index - Mar DXH097.650+ 0.1797.44597.513Bullish
Australian Dollar - Mar ADH00.6829− 0.280.68490.6847Bearish
British Pound - Mar BPH01.3100− 0.291.31321.3105Bearish
Canadian Dollar - Mar CDH00.7610− 0.100.76160.7624Bearish
EuroFX - Mar ECH01.1063− 0.231.10991.1090Bearish
Japanese Yen - Mar JYH00.9177+ 0.250.91470.9153Bullish
Swiss Franc - Mar SFH01.0337− 0.131.03491.0348Bearish
LIVESTOCK
Feeder Cattle - Mar FCH0139.675− 0.60141.719141.350Bearish
Live Cattle - Feb LCG0124.850+ 0.14125.367125.167Bearish
Lean Hogs - Feb LHG067.225− 1.8667.72867.550Bearish
GRAINS
Corn - Mar CH0387^2− 1.65389^6388^4Bearish
Wheat - Mar WH0573^4− 1.21578^6577^4Bearish
Soybeans - Mar SH0902^0− 0.82910^0911^4Bearish
Soybean Meal - Mar SMH0298.3− 0.20298.4298.5Bearish
Soybean Oil - Mar BOH032.02− 1.4232.6032.50Bearish
ENERGY
Crude Oil - Mar CLH054.19− 2.5255.7555.94Bearish
Heating Oil - Feb HOG01.7340− 3.221.77801.7820Bearish
Natural Gas - Feb NGG01.893− 1.711.9191.901Bearish
METALS
Gold - Feb GCG01571.9+ 0.421561.51564.5Bullish
Silver - Mar SIH018.113+ 1.5917.86217.953Bullish
Copper - Mar HGH02.6840− 1.542.73782.7362Bearish
FOODS & FIBER
Orange Juice - Mar OJH095.75+ 0.8495.7395.70Bullish
Sugar - Mar SBH014.39− 1.2414.5914.52Bearish
Cocoa - Mar CCH02733− 1.3727822774Bearish
Coffee - Mar KCH0110.15− 2.18111.43111.20Bearish
Cotton - Mar CTH069.40− 0.9070.1169.80Bearish

Statement of disclaimer: This information was compiled from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy cannot be guaranteed. There is substantial risk of loss in trading futures, forex. ETFs, and stocks. There is no warranty, express or implied, in regards to the fitness of this information for any particular purpose. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. All materials are copyright © 2020 by Bob Hunt. No part of these resources may be reproduced, stored or transmitted without the prior written permission of the copyright holder.
 


About the author

Bob Hunt is the creator of the Pattern Trapper On-Line Trading Course and the Pattern Trapper ADVANCED Short term Trading Strategies index mentoring program as well as the editor of numerous Free Daily Reports. Bob has been an active independent trader since 1982. He began offering market analysis and trading advice to the public in 1999 with the inception of The Pattern Trapper.

Bob specializes in helping traders make sense out of market action by offering a perspective that makes them much more easily understood. The path to learning successful trading techniques starts with an understanding of price behavior. To begin to understand price behavior you must first learn how to create structure out of inherently un-structured market environments. The whole focus of the Pattern Trapper approach is to show traders how to create that structure - to teach them how to create "templates" for interpreting market behavior and spotting opportunity.
 
Bob is registered with the National Futures Association as a Commodity Trading Advisor.

