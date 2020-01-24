|
Stay Short The Cattle Market
Friday, January 24, 2020
by Michael Seery of Seery Futures
Live Cattle Futures---Cattle futures are trading lower for the 4th consecutive session after settling last Friday in Chicago at 127.25 while currently trading at 124.20 as I have been recommending a bearish position from around the 124.50 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss at 128.55 as an exit strategy as the risk is around $1,600 per contract plus slippage & commission.
Cattle prices have now hit a 3-month low breaking out of a tight 11 week consolidation pattern as I do believe the risk/reward is in your favor to go short. If the risk is too much for your trading account wait for some type of rally therefor lowering the monetary risk as the next major level of support is all the way down at the 120 level as there is significant room to run in my opinion.
At the current time this is my only livestock recommendation as I've been keeping a close eye on this market over the last month or so waiting for a breakout to occur and that did happen in yesterday's trade as the volatility should start to expand as well.
TREND: LOWER
CHART STRUCTURE: SOLID
VOLATILITY: INCREASING
