10 Year Note Futures---The 10 year note in the March contract settled last Friday in Chicago at 129 /01 while currently trading at 130 /06 hitting a 3-month high all on concerns that the Coronavirus spreading throughout the world causing havoc.
I have been recommending a bullish position from around the 129 /17 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the 10-day low which now stands at 128/25 as the chart structure will also improve on a daily basis therefor the monetary risk will be lowered.
The yield at the current time stands around the 1.77% level as I still think there is significant room to run as there is so much uncertainty politically speaking and now a with a pandemic scare I will be looking at adding more contracts to the upside once the risk/reward become more in your favor. I see no reason to be short as money flows are coming out of the stock market for the 1st time in months and into the bond market.
TREND: HIGHER
CHART STRUCTURE: SOLID
VOLATILITY: INCREASING
