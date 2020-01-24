Stay Long The 10 Year Note



10 Year Note Futures---The 10 year note in the March contract settled last Friday in Chicago at 129 /01 while currently trading at 130 /06 hitting a 3-month high all on concerns that the Coronavirus spreading throughout the world causing havoc. I have been recommending a bullish position from around the 129 /17 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the 10-day low which now stands at 128/25 as the chart structure will also improve on a daily basis therefor the monetary risk will be lowered. The yield at the current time stands around the 1.77% level as I still think there is significant room to run as there is so much uncertainty politically speaking and now a with a pandemic scare I will be looking at adding more contracts to the upside once the risk/reward become more in your favor. I see no reason to be short as money flows are coming out of the stock market for the 1st time in months and into the bond market. TREND: HIGHER CHART STRUCTURE: SOLID VOLATILITY: INCREASING



About the author Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm. Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.