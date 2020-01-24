Ten Chinese cities totaling 30 million people now on lockdown



USDCAD Dollar/CAD pulled back off its new 1.3070-1.3170 range highs yesterday following the WHO press conference and its now whipping around with a sideways tone after Canada reported an arguably mixed Retail Sales report for November. The headline figure beat expectations (+0.9% MoM vs +0.4%) but the core ex-autos measure missed (+0.2% MoM vs +0.4%). The US flash PMIs for January will likely get some play shortly, but we think broader risk sentiment surrounding the worsening coronavirus situation in China will set the tone for USDCAD going into the weekend. USDCAD DAILY USDCAD HOURLY MAR CRUDE OIL DAILY EURUSD The German flash PMIs for January beat expectations this morning while the Eurozone PMIs came in marginally weaker on the whole. Details below. The combination of these two European data points made for a feeble attempt by traders to break EURUSD above yesterdays NY highs at 1.1060, which we think then invited the sellers back in. Broad risk-off USD demand (led by USDCNH strength) also appeared to be a factor leading to the subsequent EURUSD selling we saw in early London trade today as more scary coronavirus headlines continued to circulate. Over 800 people are now infected in China; 25 people have died, and 10 cities with a combined population of 30 million (almost the size of Canada!) is effectively on lockdown. All this being said, were starting to see signs of seller failure emerge at yesterdays trend-line support level in the 1.1030s as NY trade gets underway. We think a bounce for EURUSD could be in order today if the US flash PMIs for January disappoint. German Manufacturing Flash PMI: 45.2 vs 44.5 exp and 43.7 prev German Services Flash PMI: 54.2 vs 53.0 exp and 52.9 prev German Composite Flash PMI: 51.1 vs 50.5 exp and 50.2 prev Eurozone Manufacturing Flash PMI: 47.8 vs 46.8 exp and 46.3 prev Eurozone Services Flash PMI: 52.2 vs 52.8 exp and 52.8 prev EurozoneComposite Flash PMI: 50.9 vs 51.2 exp and 50.9 prev EURUSD HOURLY FEB GOLD DAILY GBPUSD We think everybody was hoping that this mornings UK flash PMI data for January (whether the numbers were good or bad) would resolve the coin-flip rate cut odds for next weeks Bank of England meeting. The numbers turned out to beat expectations across the board (details below) but unfortunately nothing materially changed in the OIS market for January 30thpricing, leaving the sterling traders who bought the headlines feeling a bit disappointed wefeel. If we combine this subdued OIS market reaction with the risk-off driven demand for USD around the 4amET hour, we think this largely explains GBPUSDs swift move lower in early London trade today. Similar to EURUSD though, were now seeing seller failure start to emerge at chart support in the 1.3080s and we think GBPUSD could bounce here as well if the US flash PMIs for January miss expectations. UK Manufacturing Flash PMI: 49.8 vs 48.9 exp and 47.5 prev UK Services Flash PMI: 52.9 vs 51.0 exp and 50.0 prev UK Composite Flash PMI: 52.4 vs 50.6 exp and 49.3 prev GBPUSD DAILY GBPUSD HOURLY EURGBP DAILY AUDUSD Reserve Bank of Australia rate cut odds for February 4thhave collapsed precipitously down to 29% in the last 24hrs, in the wake of yesterdays sold Australia employment report for December. A number of the big Australian banks, including Westpac, have now removed their rate cut calls as well. None of this is helping the Aussie however as coronavirus fears continue to mount. We think the only thing holding up AUDUSD right now is the fact that USDCNH continues to struggle to hold gains above the 6.9310-30 resistance level. Is this technical development producing a false sense of calm for now? Perhaps. We think pre-weekend risk sentiment will be the dominant driver for AUDUSD today. Will traders want to be long risk assets, and risk-proxies like AUD, going into a weekend where the coronavirus situation could get worse? AUDUSD DAILY AUDUSD HOURLY USDCNH DAILY USDJPY What a week its been for dollar/yen. Last week ended with tons of optimism for USDJPY following the US/China phase one deal signing, but there was no serious push to get the market above chart resistance in the low 110s. Recall our warning here from January 17th: wed make the argument that the market should be demonstrably higher than this by now, given Mondays break above key weekly chart resistance in the 109.60s. We think the longer the market meanders just above the 110 figure without another push higher will make it vulnerable to reversing lower.Sure enough, thats what weve seen this week. While nobody could have predicted the coronavirus outbreak were now seeing unfold, we continue to be firm believers in the ability for chart technicals to foretell fundamentals narratives and the USDJPY structure was leaning negative coming into all this. The World Health Organization stopped short of declaring an international emergency yesterday, leading US yields and USDJPY to bounce off their lows, but everyone knows that this assessment could change on a dime as more data gets reported fromcountries with reported cases of infection. We think todays NY close for the popular risk proxies will be very important. Were headed into the weekend portion of the Chinese New Year holiday where nothing can trade but a whole can go wrong. USDJPY DAILY USDJPY HOURLY GERMAN 10YR BUND YIELD DAILY Charts: Reuters Eikon Interested in creating a custom foreign exchange trading plan? Contact us or call EBC's trading desk directly at 1-888-729-9716. About Exchange Bank of Canada

Exchange Bank of Canada, EBC Canadas Foreign Exchange Bank, is the only Schedule 1 Canadian bank specializing in foreign currency exchange and international payments for financial institutions and corporations. EBC provides innovative foreign exchange management and integrated international payment solutions tailored to meet business needs on a global scale. Leveraging industry leading technology and a client-focused team of experts EBC delivers comprehensive, cost-effective and trusted payment processes and foreign exchange currency solutions to create financial and operational efficiencies. To learn more, visit: Exchange Bank of Canada, EBC Canadas Foreign Exchange Bank, is the only Schedule 1 Canadian bank specializing in foreign currency exchange and international payments for financial institutions and corporations. EBC provides innovative foreign exchange management and integrated international payment solutions tailored to meet business needs on a global scale. Leveraging industry leading technology and a client-focused team of experts EBC delivers comprehensive, cost-effective and trusted payment processes and foreign exchange currency solutions to create financial and operational efficiencies. To learn more, visit: www.ebcfx.com

Disclaimer:All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement.This publication has been prepared by Exchange Bank of Canada for informational and marketing purposes only. Opinions, estimates and projections contained herein are our own as of the date hereof and are subject to change without notice. The information and opinions contained herein have been compiled or arrived at from sources believed reliable, but no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to their accuracy or completeness and neither the information nor the forecast shall be taken as a representation for which Exchange Bank of Canada, its affiliates or any of their employees incur any responsibility. Neither Exchange Bank of Canada nor its affiliates accept any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from any use of this information. This publication is not, and is not constructed as, an offer to sell or solicitation of any offer to buy any of the currencies referred to herein, nor shall this publication be construed as an opinion as to whether you should enter into any swap or trading strategy involving a swap or any other transaction. The general transaction, financial, educational and market information contained herein is not intended to be, and does not constitute, a recommendation of a swap or trading strategy involving a swap within the meaning of U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Regulation 23.434 and Appendix A thereto. This material is not intended to be individually tailored to your needs or characteristics and should not be viewed as a "call to action" or suggestion that you enter into a swap or trading strategy involving a swap or any other transaction. You should note that the manner in which you implement any of the strategies set out in this publication may expose you to significant risk and you should carefully consider your ability to bear such risks through consultation with your own independent financial, legal, accounting, tax and other professional advisors. All Exchange Bank of Canada products and services are subject to the terms of applicable agreements and local regulations. This publication and all information, opinions and conclusions contained in it are protected by copyright. This information may not be reproduced in whole or in part, or referred to in any manner whatsoever nor may the information, opinions and conclusions contained in it be referred to without the prior express written consent of Exchange Bank of Canada.



Recent articles from this author Ten Chinese cities totaling 30 million people now on lockdown

Bank of Canada goes dovish again. ECB stands pat. Coronavirus spreads.

Coronavirus headlines cause Asian session volatility once again. Bank of Canada up next.

Chinese coronavirus fears spark "risk-off" flows in Asian trade

USD trading mildly bid into US Martin Luther King holiday

About the author Erik works with corporations and institutions to help them better navigate the currency markets. His desk provides fast, transparent, and low cost trade execution; up to the minute fundamental and technical market analysis; custom strategy development; and post-trade services -- all in an effort to add value to your firm’s bottom line. Erik has been trading currencies professionally and independently for more than 12 years. Prior to leading the trading desk at EBC, Erik was in charge of managing the foreign exchange risk for one of Canada’s largest independent broker-dealers. Interested in creating a custom foreign exchange trading plan? Email: erik.bregar@ebcfx.com Phone: 888-729-9716 Contributing author since 09/25/17