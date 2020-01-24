January 24, 2020
STOCK INDEX FUTURES
U.S. equity futures are higher after the World Health Organization designated the coronavirus outbreak an emergency for China, but not yet for the rest of the world.
NASDAQ futures advanced to a record high.
I anticipate U.S. stock index futures will trend higher in the first quarter.
CURRENCY FUTURES
The euro currency came off its early highs despite strong flash PMI readings from Germany and the euro zone.
Germany's private sector gained momentum in January, as services activity increased at the fastest rate in five months amid a slower decline in manufacturing activity.
The flash composite output index for Germany rose more-than-expected to 51.1 in January from 50.2 in December. This was the highest score in five months and was above the forecast of 50.5.
The British pound is lower in spite of news that PMI figures from the U.K. showed the services industry returning to growth in January for the first time since August and the downturn in manufacturing is slowing.
The Bank of England will hold a policy meeting on January 30.
The Japanese yen is higher after data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs said Japan's inflation accelerated in December, but remained well below the 2.0% target. Consumer price inflation in Japan increased to 0.8% in December from 0.5% a month ago. This was also above economists' forecast of 0.7%.
The Canadian dollar is higher after a report showed retail sales increased 0.9% in November, which compares to the anticipated 0.4% gain.
INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES
Futures are higher due to fears that the coronavirus outbreak could damage global growth.
There is a 63% probability that the Federal Open Market Committee will lower its fed funds rate at its December 16, 2020 policy meeting. Yesterday the probability was 65%.
Interest rate market futures are likely to trade broadly sideways in the longer term, although the flight to quality influence will likely reemerge from time to time.
SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE
March 20S&P 500
Support 3322.00 Resistance 3340.00
March 20 U.S. Dollar Index
Support 97.380 Resistance 97.770
March 20Euro Currency
Support 1.10500 Resistance 1.11050
March 20Japanese Yen
Support .91360 Resistance .91660
March 20Canadian Dollar
Support .76000 Resistance .76230
March 20Australian Dollar
Support .6838 Resistance .6870
March 20 Thirty Year Treasury Bonds
Support 159^0 Resistance 160^8
February 20Gold
Support 1553.0 Resistance 1568.0
March 20 Crude Oil
Support 54.21 Resistance 56.13
March 20Copper
Support 2.6950 Resistance 2.7450
