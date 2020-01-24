Click this link to watch yesterdays 2 Minute Drill! A video breakdown of the grain and livestock markets Corn (March) Fundamentals : Corn futures caught a bid yesterday on some good export news, sales of 255,224 metric tons to Guatemala and Unknown (presumably South Korea) were reported. Export sales this morning came in at 1,006,900 metric tons, 28% higher than last week and 92% above the 4-week average. Technicals : Corn futures took out stops above the top end of the range at 392, triggering over 10,000 contracts in seconds. The market closed above resistance, which is extremely encouraging, but we are still half-way gun shy with option expiration today. Looking past option expiration and into next weeks trade, we will be leaning on the buy-side more aggressively with clients. Consecutive closes above resistance could spark a short covering rally back above $4.00. Bias: Neutral Previous Session Bias: Neutral Resistance: 394-395**, 407 -411 **** Pivot: 390 -392 Support: 383-385**, 375-377 *** Soybeans (March) Fundamentals : March soybean futures continued to bleed lower yesterday as money-flow remains weak. Export sales this morning came in at 790,000 metric tons, 23% higher than last week and 59% higher than the 4-week average. Technicals: our 4-star technical support pocket is being tested for the second straight day, we have defined that as 902-905 . This pocket represents the December 12th lows and the 50% retracement from the contract lows to the double top highs from October. We think that this represents a buying opportunity on the first test, but you will want to see a springboard reaction, not lingering prices. Bias : Neutral/Bullish Previous Session Bias: Neutral/Bullish Resistance: 920-922 ***, 933 -937 *** Pivot: 912-916 Support: 902-905 ****, 880-882 **** Chicago Wheat (March) Fundamentals : Chicago wheat futures were choppy yesterday, finishing the day near unchanged. Broad based selling in the grain sector in the early morning trade is bleeding into wheat, if this continues on the floor open it could get ugly. Export sales this morning came in at 696,000 metric tons, 7% higher than last week and 58% higher than the 4-week average. Technicals : The lack of follow through on the sell-side in yesterdays trade was a relief for bulls, but they are not out of the woods yet. Previous highs and resistance at 573 is now the crucial pivot point. A break and close below here could trigger additional long liquidation and accelerate the selling into the 550s. Bias : Bearish Previous Session Bias: Bearish/Neutral Resistance: 598-601 *** Pivot: 585 Support: 573 -578 ***, 554 -557 ***