Click this link to watch yesterdays 2 Minute Drill!

Live Cattle (April) April live cattle rolled over yesterday as a string of uncertainty led to long liquidation from the funds. The cash trade has started to pick up and it is coming in on the softer side, couple that with position squaring ahead of todays Cattle on Feed report and you have the recipe for a technical breakdown. 123.20-123.525 was a significant pocket back in October and November, the 100-day moving average comes in just below here too. A failure here leads to another selling surge and could be enough to start influencing the cash trade. Todays Cattle on Feed estimates are as follows: On Feed: 102.2, Placements: 103.4, Marketings: 105.2 Resistance: 127.225-127.90*** Pivot: 124.55-125.10 Support: 123.20-123.525****, 121.925-122.00** Feeder Cattle (March) In yesterdays report we talked about our support pocket from 142.85-143.125 becoming weaker, saying This support pocket has been tested and held a handful of times over the last month, each time a level is tested the weaker it becomes. A break below here could opened the door for a whoosh lower. Our next support pocket comes in from 139.25-140.25. That pocket did give way, and the whoosh lower is what we saw in the last hour of trade, on heavy volume. If we see follow through on the open we could see an extension towards 138.05-138.625. Resistance: 144.275**, 146.85-147.975**** Pivot: 142.85-143.125 Support: 139.25-140.25***, 138.05-138.625**** Sign up for your FREE two-week trial of our daily commodity reports! Futures trading involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Trading advice is based on information taken from trade and statistical services and other sources Blue Line Futures, LLC believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice. There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades. All trading decisions will be made by the account holder. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.



About the author Oliver Sloup is Vice President of Blue Line Futures, a leading futures and commodities brokerage firm located at the Chicago Board of Trade. Blue Line Futures mission is to put the customer first, and that means bringing YOU the best customer service, consistent and reliable research and state of the art technology. Oliver has been a guest on CNBC and Bloomberg, among others. Oliver has over a decade of trading experience. Prior to Blue Line Futures, Oliver worked as the Director of Managed Futures at iiTRADER. Contributing author since 10/6/17