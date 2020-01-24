WTI Crude oil, CL futures market, Friday forecast, January 24

Downtrend

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading below resistance level 56.05, which will be followed by reaching support level 55.47, 55.20 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the pair to reach support level 54.85.

Uptrend

An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 56.05 (or from support 54.85), which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 56.53 (or to 55.72 from 54.85).





Weekly forecast, January 20 - 24

Most important news of this week:

Monday: United States - Martin Luther King, Jr.

Tuesday: EU ZEW Economic Sentiment (Jan)

Wednesday: US Existing Home Sales (Dec)

Thusrday: EU Deposit Facility Rate (Jan), EU ECB Monetary Policy Statement, EU ECB Press Conference, Crude Oil Inventories

Friday: EU German Manufacturing PMI (Jan), EU Manufacturing PMI (Jan), US Manufacturing PMI (Jan)



Forecast and technical analysis

Uptrend

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading above support level 57.50, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 60.20 - 61.45.

Downtrend

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 57.50, which will be followed by moving down to support level 55.20.

Monthly forecast, January - February

Uptrend

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading above support level 63.38, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 66.60.

Downtrend

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 63.38, which will be followed by moving down to support level 61.45 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the pair to reach support level 58.00.



DISCLAIMER: All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor