GOLD, GC Futures market, Friday forecast, January 24

Sideways

The pair is trading along an sideways trend between support 1555.6 and resistance 1563.3

Uptrend

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading above support level 1563.3, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1568.

Downtrend

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 1555.6, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1550.





GOLD, spot market, Friday forecast, January 24

Sideways

The pair is trading along an sideways trend between support 1557 and resistance 1563.6

Uptrend

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading above support level 1563.6, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1568.

Downtrend

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 1557, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1550.





Weekly forecast, January 20 - 24

Most important news of this week

Monday: United States - Martin Luther King, Jr.

Tuesday: EU ZEW Economic Sentiment (Jan)

Wednesday: US Existing Home Sales (Dec)

Thusrday: EU Deposit Facility Rate (Jan), EU ECB Monetary Policy Statement, EU ECB Press Conference, Crude Oil Inventories

Friday: EU German Manufacturing PMI (Jan), EU Manufacturing PMI (Jan), US Manufacturing PMI (Jan)



Forecast and technical analysis

Downtrend

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading below resistance level 1562, which will be followed by reaching support level 1545.

Uptrend

An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 1562, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1575.

Monthly forecast, January - February

Uptrend

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading above support level 1557, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1616.

Downtrend

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 1557, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1513.



DISCLAIMER: All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor