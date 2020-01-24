EUR/USD, 6E futures market, Friday forecast, January 24

Downtrend

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading below resistance level 1.1106, which will be followed by reaching support level 1.1070 and 1.1050.

Uptrend

An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 1.1106, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1.1135 - 1.1146.





Weekly forecast, January 20 - 24

Most important news of this week

Monday: United States - Martin Luther King, Jr.

Tuesday: EU ZEW Economic Sentiment (Jan)

Wednesday: US Existing Home Sales (Dec)

Thusrday: EU Deposit Facility Rate (Jan), EU ECB Monetary Policy Statement, EU ECB Press Conference, Crude Oil Inventories

Friday: EU German Manufacturing PMI (Jan), EU Manufacturing PMI (Jan), US Manufacturing PMI (Jan)



Forecast and technical analysis

Downtrend

The downtrend may be expected to continue in case the market drops below support level 1.1080, which will be followed by reaching support level 1.1017.

Uptrend

An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 1.1105, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1.1150 and 1.1170.

Monthly forecast, January - February

Downtrend

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading below resistance level 1.1200, which will be followed by reaching support level 1.1075 and 1.1020.

Uptrend

An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 1.1200, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1.1270 and 1.1370.