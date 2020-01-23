Livestock Report



The April Lean Hogs contract broke out above the 200 DMA (74.52), trading past resistance at 75.60 to the high at 75.975. It couldnt reach resistance at 76.175 and pulled back to settle at 75.35. If settlement holds, a test of resistance at 76.175 is possible. Resistance then comes in at 77.80. A failure settlement could see price re-test the 200 DMA and then support at 74.25. The Lean Hog index increased and is at 61.02 as of 01/21/2019. The Pork Cutout Index increased and is at 76.89 as of 01/22/2019. The LHI and the PCI are starting to edge higher and are above last years levels for this time period, with the PCI almost $10 higher. This could be the spark Hogs need. The April Live Cattle contract collapsed on Thursday, nearly going down limit as traders liquidated longs in front of the Cattle on Feed report, in my opinion. The report comes out on Friday at 2pm CT after the market closes. Estimates are: on feed - +2.2%, placements - +3.2% and marketings - +5.2%. The descent took price to support at 124.30, making the low just below it at 124.00. It settled below support at 124.175. It is now in the lower end of the 127.90 123.30 trading range. If price can hold settlement, consolidation within the Thursday range is likely. A failure from settlement could see price test support at the trading range low and then 122.80. The futures collapse didnt have any effect on price for cash trading for Thursday. Trade was light to moderate on moderate demand in Nebraska and the Western Cornbelt. Compared to Wednesday in Nebraska live and dressed purchases traded steady at 124.00 and 199.00 respectively. In the Western Cornbelt compared to Wednesday, live purchases traded steady at 125.00. Compared to last week, dressed purchases traded steady to .50 higher from 198.00-199.50. Trade was limited on light to moderate demand in the Southern Plains with a few live purchases steady compared to Wednesday at 124.00. Boxed Beef cutouts were mixed on light to moderate demand and offerings. Choice cutouts increased 0.36 to 215.32 and select was down 0.82 to 211.20. The choice/ select spread widened to 4.12 and the load count was 119. Slaughter was estimated to be 122,000. Slaughter for the week is estimated to be at 490,000, above last years for this weeks 466,000. March Feeder Cattle broke down through the lower end of its 147.75 141.325 trading range, trading below the 100 DMA (142.19) and then the 200 DMA (141.775) and even support at 140.775 to the session low at 140.35. It settled below support at 140.525. If settlement holds consolidation within the Thursday range is likely. A breakdown below settlement could see price test support at 138.95 and then the November 22nd low at 138.275. This is the low of the larger 147.75 138.275 trading range. A new low puts the uptrend in Feeder Cattle in jeopardy. The Feeder Cattle Index declined and is at 144.86 as of 01/22/2020. For those interested I hold a weekly grain (with Sean Lusk) and livestock webinar on Thursdays, but with the holiday on Monday, our next webinar will be on Friday January 24that 2:00 pm. It is free for anyone who wants to sign up and the link for sign up is below. If you cannot attend live a recording will be sent to your email upon completion of the webinar. Sign Up Now **Call me for a free consultation for a marketing plan regarding your livestock needs.** Ben DiCostanzo Senior Market Strategist Walsh Trading, Inc. Direct: 312.957.4163 888.391.7894 Fax: 312.256.0109, bdicostanzo@walshtrading.com www.walshtrading.com RISK DISCLOSURE: THERE IS A SUBSTANTIAL RISK OF LOSS IN FUTURES AND OPTIONS TRADING. THIS REPORT IS A SOLICITATION FOR ENTERING A DERIVATIVES TRANSACTION AND ALL TRANSACTIONS INCLUDE A SUBSTANTIAL RISK OF LOSS.THE USE OF A STOP-LOSS ORDER MAY NOT NECESSARILY LIMIT YOUR LOSS TO THE INTENDED AMOUNT. WHILE CURRENT EVENTS, MARKET ANNOUNCEMENTS AND SEASONAL FACTORS ARE TYPICALLY BUILT INTO FUTURES PRICES, A MOVEMENT IN THE CASH MARKET WOULD NOT NECESSARILY MOVE IN TANDEM WITH THE RELATED FUTURES AND OPTIONS CONTRACTS.



About the author Ben DiCostanzo Senior Market Strategist Walsh Trading I began my career in the Securities industry working as a runner on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange while I attended Pace University. I then started working for Salomon Brothers in their Government Bond Trading arena. After graduating from Pace University with a degree in Accounting, I transferred to Chicago and became a member of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange utilizing my experience to execute trades and manage risk for institutional clients as a broker for Salomon Brothers on the trading floor. I then embarked to trade for my own account in the stock indices pits as a local before moving off the floor to aid and assist individual clients in their trading endeavors. I now work at Walsh Trading holding a series 3 broker’s license whose duties include being the firm’s Chief Market technician. I understand that every client's needs are different, and I pride myself in tailoring my service to each client's unique circumstances and needs. Individual client experience, risk tolerance, and capital all play a role in how I approach the markets. I am involved in all markets using technical analysis to find opportunities. My approach is driven by the principles of capital preservation. My trading philosophy is that if you can recognize and manage the risk, you have a better chance to be successful in trading. I advise clients to always use stops as money management in my opinion is the most important ingredient in trading commodities.