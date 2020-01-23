The impact of the Coronavirus on Crude Oil





The impact of the Coronavirus on Crude Oil With news of the virus spreading concern over the price action on several commodities needs to be addressed. First no one knows how far the virus will spread at numbers of casualties and infected continue to rise and the W.H.O. has not declared an international virus alarm. However, we have seen equities get hit with the MSCI China Index down over 10% on the day. Bond futures continue to rally, and casinos, hotels and airlines have all declined during the session. When looking back at 2002-2003 SARS outbreak we saw jet fuel demand drop 170,000 barrels/day and the total demand drop over 250,000 barrels/day. Since that time, air travel has nearly doubled and with the Chinese New Year on Saturday, we could see this number slump even further. If you haven't ordered a complimentary 2020 Futures Calendar & Reference Guide, we will have some of these available to send out. This is your go-to resource for Government & Industry Report Dates, Contract Specifications, Futures and Options Expiration Dates. *Available to U.S. residents only. You can request yours here: https://www.bluelinefutures.com/ps-pocket-calendar Technical Perspective With the sharp break in March futures over the past four sessions, stochastics and MACD have pushed deeper into oversold territory indicating that the market has gone into a bear trend. First level of support is now closer to $52.50 and the average true range has now run up to $1.85 indicating that volatility has exploded. Continue to attack the downside and consider longer dated call options as a partial hedge against any potential geopolitical risk. Good luck and good trading, Phillip Streible Chief Market Strategist 312-858-7303 Phil@Bluelinefutures.com Follow us on Twitter: @BlueLineFutures Follow us on Facebook: Blue Line Futures Facebook page Subscribe to our YouTube channel: Blue Line Futures YouTube channel Futures trading involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Trading advice is based on information taken from trade and statistical services and other sources Blue Line Futures; LLC believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice. There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades. All trading decisions will be made by the account holder. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results



Recent articles from this author The impact of the Coronavirus on Crude Oil

Is Gold Losing its Luster?

Blue Line Breakfast Report - Sugar Cocoa Coffee OJ - January 23

Blue Line Breakfast Report - Sugar Cocoa Coffee OJ - January 22

Blue Line Breakfast Report - Sugar Cocoa Coffee OJ - January 21

About the author Phillip Streible is a Series 3 licensed Chief Market Strategist at Blue Line Futures and specializes in working with clients in developing futures and options strategies in the metals markets. As the Chief Market Strategist his goal is to show clients how to anticipate, recognize and react to bull and bear market conditions through the use of fundamental and technical analysis techniques that help them to define risk. With more than 16 years of experience working with clients, Phillip ran one of the largest retail commodities desks while at Lind-Waldock where he focused on metals, energies, currencies and agricultural markets.