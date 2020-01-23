Jerry Welch, Commodity Insite!

Call me at 406 -682 -5010

Ennis, Montana 59729

Follow me on twitter@commodityinsite

Earlier this morning I sent the Special Email Alert seen below to those that subscribe to my twice a day newsletter, Commodity Insite and to my brokerage clients. Note the time sent.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

SPECIAL EMAIL ALERT!

By any measure, the day is bearish. Both major commodity indexes, the CRB and the Goldman Sachs are back down to levels last seen in the opening days of December. The Dow is 150 lower and crude off $1.60. Most metals are lower. Only a handful of markets are on the plus.

However, the two markets to focus upon between now and the close is spot month February lean hogs and March corn. Should February hogs close over $68.00 it could be the start of a sharp rally. Right now, February hogs are $68.17. Should March corn close over $3.92, it could be the start of a sharp rally. Right now, March corn is $3.903/4.

Avoid the short side of hogs as I have been touting for some time now. Avoid the short side of corn as a sharp rise to $4.05 appears in the cards.

Hold all other existing positions. But use a stop as trading is wild and crazy and likely to intensify in the period ahead.

The time is 8:55 a.m. Chicago

----------------------------------------------------------------------

As I type furiously away, the day remains far more bearish than bullish. But March corn is on the plus by 31/2 cents and trading at $3.921/2 and February lean hogs are also higher and trading at $68.60, up 105 points. Hopefully, front month corn and front month oinkers can experience follow thru strength tomorrow. Time will tell.

And never forget that there is no substitute for timely and accurate information.

The time now is 10:41 a.m. Chicago

This material has been prepared by a sales or trading employee or agent of Midwest Market Solutions and is, or is in the nature of, a solicitation. This material is not a research report prepared by Midwest Market Solutions Research Department. By accepting this communication, you agree that you are an experienced user of the futures markets, capable of making independent trading decisions, and agree that you are not, and will not, rely solely on this communication in making trading decisions.

DISTRIBUTION IN SOME JURISDICTIONS MAY BE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. PERSONS IN POSSESSION OF THIS COMMUNICATION INDIRECTLY SHOULD INFORM THEMSELVES ABOUT AND OBSERVE ANY SUCH PROHIBITION OR RESTRICTIONS. TO THE EXTENT THAT YOU HAVE RECEIVED THIS COMMUNICATION INDIRECTLY AND SOLICITATIONS ARE PROHIBITED IN YOUR JURISDICTION WITHOUT REGISTRATION, THE MARKET COMMENTARY IN THIS COMMUNICATION SHOULD NOT BE CONSIDERED A SOLICITATION.

The risk of loss in trading futures and/or options is substantial and each investor and/or trader must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance, whether actual or indicated by simulated historical tests of strategies, is not indicative of future results. Trading advice is based on information taken from trades and statistical services and other sources that Midwest Market Solutions believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice.There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades.