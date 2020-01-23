Looking At Buying More Corn



Corn Futures---Corn futures in the March contract is trading higher for the 2nd consecutive session up 2 cents at 3.91 a bushel showing surprising strength as many commodities are lower across the board due to the possible spread of the Coronavirus occurring. I have been recommending a bullish trade over the last month or so from the 3.87 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop-loss at the 3.76 area on a closing basis as I am also looking at adding more contracts if we close above 3.92 as that level has acted as major resistance. Corn prices are trading slightly above their 20 and 100 day moving average as the trend is higher to mixed and if we do break the 3.92 level I think there will be many buy stops that could propel this market up to the $4 area rather quickly as that could happen possibly in today's trade. Volatility in corn has increased over the last couple of weeks as demand has been the main problem for these depressed prices, however with all the trade agreements finally being cemented over the last couple of weeks as I think demand will pick up in the coming months ahead as I think 2020 will be bullish for corn prices as a long-term bottom is in place. TREND: HIGHER---MIXED CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT VOLATILITY: INCREASING

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.