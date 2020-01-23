Corn Futures---Corn futures in the March contract is trading higher for the 2nd consecutive session up 2 cents at 3.91 a bushel showing surprising strength as many commodities are lower across the board due to the possible spread of the Coronavirus occurring.
I have been recommending a bullish trade over the last month or so from the 3.87 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop-loss at the 3.76 area on a closing basis as I am also looking at adding more contracts if we close above 3.92 as that level has acted as major resistance.
Corn prices are trading slightly above their 20 and 100 day moving average as the trend is higher to mixed and if we do break the 3.92 level I think there will be many buy stops that could propel this market up to the $4 area rather quickly as that could happen possibly in today's trade. Volatility in corn has increased over the last couple of weeks as demand has been the main problem for these depressed prices, however with all the trade agreements finally being cemented over the last couple of weeks as I think demand will pick up in the coming months ahead as I think 2020 will be bullish for corn prices as a long-term bottom is in place.
TREND: HIGHER---MIXED
CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT
VOLATILITY: INCREASING
